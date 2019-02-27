Khloe Kardashian Likes Tweets Bashing Jordyn Woods in Aftermath of Tristan Thompson Scandal

The aftermath of the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal has not slowed down, with reports continuing to circulate and social media posts offering bits of information on the drama. Several of those social media posts have come from Khloé Kardashian, who split with Thompson for good after she learned of his involvement with Woods.

This week the Good American designer liked two tweets discussing the scandal, the first from a fan who was responding to another user that said the Kardashians were “smearing” Woods’ name.

“She slept with Khloé’s baby daddy, and they haven’t even publicly said ONE bad thing about her, just unfollowed her, so how is that the Kardashians fault?” the fan responded. “Jordyn smeared her OWN name!”

The second tweet was referencing Woods’ upcoming appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s talk show Red Table Talk, which will air on Friday.

“I really don’t understand the point of this,” the tweet read. “There’s no way she can justify what she did.”

According to PEOPLE , Woods signed an “ironclad” NDA with the Kardashians, so while the most she’ll likely be able to do is apologize, the family reportedly still isn’t happy with her decision to visit the show.

The source explained that while Woods has attempted to contact the Kardashians but did not succeed, the family thinks she “should’ve reached out directly.”

“They were just too pissed to listen to her or pay any attention,” the insider said. “On the flip side, if she says anything except ‘I’m sorry’ or tries to trash Tristan, that’s going to push Khloé back to him and destroy Jordyn.”

In addition to Kardashian, her friends Larsa Pippen and Malika Haqq also offered their two cents on the drama on social media, with Pippen commenting on Hollywood Unlocked‘s Instagram post discussing Woods’ appearance on Pinkett Smith’s show and writing, “Can’t wait to see which version of her story she tells. Hope it’s the same she told [Khloe Kardashian] when she checked her.”

Meanwhile, Haqq, commented on one of her own Instagram posts and called Woods a “coward” for “making excuses” for her behavior, seemingly referencing a recent report that claimed Woods said that she was “blackout drunk” during Thompson’s party.

“I’ve been wrong before and I’ll be wrong again but I damn sure wouldn’t make excuses (alcohol) in an interview to gain pity and save face,” Haqq wrote. “No one in my life would condone that coward like behavior.”

While Kardashian and her friends have been noticeably shading Woods on social media, some fans are wondering why the same treatment wasn’t being given to Thompson, who has cheated on Kardashian multiple times.

The fact that Khloe could unfollow Jordyn on Instagram but not Tristan just boils back down to the sad fact that some women don’t realize it takes two to tango. Stop blaming the women alone, the men are just as responsible. — jo 💋 (@joannacacia) February 22, 2019

