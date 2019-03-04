Khloe Kardashian ‘Likes’ Tweet Claiming She Did Not Take Tristan Thompson Away From His Ex

Khloé Kardashian is letting her “likes” do most of the talking.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been sending love to her fans for supporting her amid the Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods cheating scandal on social media, hitting the “like” button on their messages.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On February 27, Khloé liked a tweet denying that she stole Tristan Thompson away from his ex-girlfriend Jordan Graig, who was pregnant with baby Prince at the time they got together.

“They were broken up, and they decided to start a relationship. If you say that what happened is ‘karma’ then you’re just stupid and believe everything on the internet,” the fan tweeted, as first reported by InTouch.

Khloé didn’t take Tristan away from his ex. They were broken up and they decided to start a relationship. If you say that what happened is “karma” then you’re just stupid and believe everything on the internet. — Katie (@PlanetKhloeK) February 27, 2019

Kardashian hit like on the comment as she continues to face the aftermath of her breakup from the Cleveland Cavaliers player after he was caught “getting cozy” with model Woods at a Los Angeles house party.

The Good American founder had stayed relatively quiet on the scandal, until Friday when she took to Twitter to bash Woods after she made a guest appearance on the Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

“Why are you lying [Jordyn Woods]?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story,” she wrote. “[By the way], You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

The tweet seemed to be a direct response to Woods claiming during the interview with Jada Pinkett Smith that she was not the reason that Kardashian finally broke up with the NBA star.

“[Khloé] doesn’t deserve this either,” Woods said on the show holding back tears. “It’s not fair that she has to deal with this either. I’m no homewrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home — especially someone I love.”

“I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth. I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloé are not together. This situation may have made it easier for her not to want to be with him,” she added.

After receiving some backlash online for blaming Woods only for the scandal, Kardashian also wrote about how Thompson’s choices also played a role.

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child. Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter,” Kardashian tweeted Friday afternoon. “He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well.”