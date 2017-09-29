Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Are Reportedly Planning a Nude Maternity Shoot

Khloe Kardashian and sister Kylie Jenner are reportedly both pregnant, with Kardashian reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson and Jenner reportedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott.

To celebrate their journeys, the sisters, who have always been extremely close, are reportedly planning a maternity shoot together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Khloe and Kylie would like to show the world at the same time their growing bellies and would like to do it in a magazine shoot that would be reminiscent of Demi Moore’s iconic nude pregnancy pictorial in Vanity Fair. They would love to be belly to belly and together to show off their bumps in the most beautiful way possible,” a source told HollywoodLife.com.

Neither sister has confirmed that they are expecting, although multiple sources have reported the news to various outlets.

In addition to Kardashian and Jenner, sister Kim Kardashian and her husband, Kanye West, are expecting their third child via surrogate. Kardashian West’s happy news was confirmed in a new trailer for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in which the 36-year-old asks Khloe, “What happens every time I say, ‘Guess what?’ “

Khloe responds, “The person’s pregnant?” before Kim excitedly tells her, “We’re having a baby!”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @krisjenner