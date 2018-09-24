Khloe Kardashian Dishes on Kourtney’s Relationship With Mom Kris Jenner: ‘Honestly Makes Me So Sad’

Khloé Kardashian can’t believe how bad things have gotten between mom Kris Jenner and sister Kourtney Kardashian.

In Sunday’s all-new episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother-daughter pair were at each other’s throats after Kourtney made an offhand comment about Jenner’s affair with Todd Waterman during her marriage to Robert Kardashian Sr.

“For some reason you do not give Mom the benefit of the doubt, ever, from your childhood and it’s really unfair,” Khloé told her sister. “You only remember with Todd or this or that.”

“I don’t sit there and dwell about Todd,” Kourtney clapped back.

And things got taken to the next level when Jenner said Kourtney had her “own Todd right now,” in reference to her then-boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

“No, I actually don’t. I’m actually not married, and I’m not having an affair,” Kourtney snapped at her mom. “You can’t compare one to the other. That’s absolutely not true.”

“I’m just saying sometimes our memories get a little warped by our age,” Khloé interjected. “Don’t be so hard on your mom.”

And while Kourtney said she was working on her issues with her mom in therapy, she wasn’t interested in confronting her mom directly about it.

“I don’t think it’s even about talking to my mom about it,” she told the camera. “I think it’s like, we all have different experiences with my mom and I think it’s not something, really, that my mom can fix.”

Watching this drama happen back on TV, Khloé took to Twitter to share how upset watching her family fight makes her still.

Honestly makes me so sad Kourtney and my mom’s dynamic 😫😩 #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 24, 2018

“Honestly makes me so sad Kourtney and my mom’s dynamic,” she wrote with two upset emoji faces.

She also is clearly on her mom’s side, tweeting during the episode, “Omg are we bringing up mother daughter scars from 30 years ago lol.”

Omg are we bringing up mother daughter scars from 30 years ago lol #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) September 24, 2018

Can Kourtney and her mom work out their family drama? Or are family dinners destined to be tense at the KarJenner house?

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!

