Khloe Kardashian Reveals Which Sister Gives the Best Baby Advice: ‘A Lot of It Is Unwanted’

Khloé Kardashian says her older sisters, both of whom are moms, have been pouring on the baby advice — whether she asks for it or not.

The six-month pregnant 33-year-old reality star, who is expecting her first child with NBA boyfriend Tristan Thompson later this year, told Jimmy Kimmel on Jimmy Kimmel Live Thursday night that both Kim and Kourtney Kardsahian are full of parenting advice.

“A lot of it is unwanted,” Kardashian said when Kimmel asked who gives the most parenting advice. “I don’t know if it’s the worst, but Kourtney gives a lot of advice. I think it’s so sweet but I don’t want to do some of that stuff. You can never have a plastic toy, ever! If someone buys blocks, I’m allowed to have blocks! Let me experience things. It’s either her way or no way. It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.”

She admitted that the two have been uncharacteristically butting heads, saying, “We’ve been fighting a lot lately. We never fight.”

“[Kourtney] got pissed because I wanted to put a TV in the nursery. I haven’t even decorated the nursery yet, the whole thing I wanted was a TV so far. And she [said], ‘I’m the worst person for ever wanting a TV.’ And when you’re breastfeeding or whatever, I need a TV. … She thinks she’s better than I because she doesn’t watch TV but I like TV shows,” Kardashian vented.

Kardashian also shared details from the beginning of her pregnancy, telling Kimmel that Thompson was the one who called her pregnancy from the beginning.

“First it was Tristan because he kept saying, ‘You’re pregnant,’ and I was like, ‘Be quiet I’m not pregnant.’ I was nauseous, not feeling well and he had to leave the country. I took a pregnancy test and I was screaming. It’s so weird and surreal,” she said.

The Revenge Body host then revealed that only her assistant, Thompson and herself knew about the pregnancy for weeks — long before she told family members.

“So it was Alexa, my assistant, Tristan and I. We were the only ones that knew for a few weeks until I was able to tell my family,” Kardashian added. “He was out of the country and we wanted to tell everyone together. It’s actually all caught on Keeping Up which I’m excited about. They get to see all the stuff I was going through without them knowing.”

With that, Kimmel asked if that meant that the family’s reality show camera crew knew the juicy details before the family.

“They did! I’ve known the crew since 2007, we’ve had pretty much, essentially the same crew. And they’ve been a part of so much, the best and the worst, in our lives,” Kardashian said.

She also shared that she will be having the baby in Cleveland, where Thompson plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers. She said that while she doesn’t know exactly when she’s having the baby yet, she’s already deciding who will be allowed in the delivery room when it happens.

“I think I have to talk to Tristan about this. It’s overwhelming,” she said. “My mom and then whoever will annoy me the least. Whoever is going to be the calmest I can deal with.”

Kardashian and Thompson are expecting their first child together later this year. Thompson is already dad to his 1-year-old son Prince Oliver, whom he shared with ex Jordan Craig.