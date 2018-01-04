Ellen DeGeneres ‘Confirms’ Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy During Khloe Kardashian Interview

Khloé Kardashian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in her first interview since confirming her pregnancy, and host Ellen DeGeneres wasted no time in getting down to business.

Clad in a figure-hugging white dress that showed off her growing baby bump, Kardashian discussed baby names, maternity clothes and more, but DeGeneres made sure to do her best to get Kardashian to spill the beans on another piece of family news.

The host attempted to get Kardashian to confirm that her sister, Kylie Jenner, is also pregnant, by asking midway through the interview, “Is Kylie craving things yet?”

Kardashian replied with a laugh, “What do you mean?”

“She’s pregnant,” DeGeneres stated, to which the 33-year-old responded, “Oh, I don’t know what you’re talking about.”

DeGeneres tried to get Kardashian to call her sister to ask her herself, but eventually said, “She must be pregnant. There’s too much secrecy around it,” she argued. “Look at your eyes! Y’all, she’s pregnant! I can tell by her eyes!”

“I am pregnant!” Kardashian insisted, but DeGeneres quickly said, “No, not you! Kylie is pregnant! I can tell Kylie is pregnant.”

“I will make a bet right now that she is pregnant,” the host added, although Kardashian didn’t take her up on the offer, telling DeGeneres, “You just are so cute!”

The host seemed to take that as confirmation, telling Kardashian, “So, Kylie’s pregnant. That’s great.”

Since DeGeneres has previously tried to get family members Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian to confirm Kylie’s pregnancy, it’s no surprise that she asked Khloe as well, although every one of the women has done their best to stay coy when asked about the youngest Jenner’s rumored bun in the oven.

The video for the segment even had a sneaky caption on Instagram, with the show’s account writing, “@KhloeKardashian and her baby bump are here tomorrow. @KylieJenner and her baby bump are watching from home.”

Photo Credit: The Ellen DeGeneres Show