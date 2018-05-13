Khloe Kardashian Lashes out at Instagram User Who Claims OJ Simpson Is Her Father

Khloé Kardashian just shot down a Instagram commenter who perpetuated the long-running rumor that OJ Simpson is her biological father.

The conspiracy theory has dated back decades and claims that Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, had an affair with Simpson during her marriage to Robert Kardashian, Kardashian’s father. All parties involved have always denied the rumors, but that did not stop one commenter, as the Daily Mail points out.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The user took to the comments of Kardashian’s first video of her daughter, True, to allege that the baby looked black because Kardashian is secretly half-black.

“Her daughter is Black which proves that O.J. Simpson is [Khloe’s] dad,” the user wrote, adding an eye roll emoji.

Kardashian made a rare appearance into the comment section to take on this detractor. The 33-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality pointed out the obvious: True’s father, Tristan Thompson, is black.

“I mean… her dad is black, silly,” Kardashian wrote. “That’s why she’s black, babe.”

This is not the only time the rumor of Simpson’s parentage have been stirred up recently.

Simpson recently had to shoot down a TMZ videographer who implied that Simpson was Kardashian’s biological father. The paparazzi had asked him if congratulations were in order when Kardashian announced her pregnancy.

“Well, for Bob [Robert Kardashian], God bless his soul, yeah. I don’t know for me,” he said. “I don’t think for me I have nothing to do with it.”

Then elaborated that he “would be proud” to be any of the Kardashians’ father, but he definitely is not.

“Khloe and the girls were all terrific girls when they were growing up,” he said. “They’re still nice and terrific except they’ve kinda added sex appeal to their resume. I’m happy for ’em. Congratulations to [Khloé], but trust me, I had nothing to do with it. I would be proud if I had anything to do with it, but I don’t.”

This is also not the first time Kardashian has been trolled in her comments about the Simpson conspiracy theory.

Back in July 2017, the comment section on Kardashian’s photos became a hotspot for people to chime in about Simpson’s release from prison.

She also once played into running joke after a fan claimed she looked white in a different Instagram photo.

“I don’t know … Some days I’m OJ’s daughter. Others I’m Robert’s daughter,” she wrote.

Photo Credit: ABC / Fred Lee