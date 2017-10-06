Fans Speculate About a Baby Bump in Khloe Kardashian’s Latest Photo

Khloe Kardashian is currently rumored to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and while the reality personality hasn’t confirmed anything, eagle-eyed fans are on the hunt for any clues they can find.

In a new set of promotional photos for her jeans company, Good American, Kardashian dons a leather top and mini skirt, posing alone and with model Slick Woods in the snaps.

“Are you hiding your belly because you have a baby in there?” one fan wrote. “She looks pregnant,” another said.

This chick right here is crazy, sexy, cool all rolled into one @slickwoods! Slick was so much fun to shoot with! She’s a force to be reckoned with! 💣 #GoodSquad #GoodAmerican A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:41am PDT

While campaigns are likely shot in advance, Kardashian’s followers were still on the lookout for any hint of a baby bump.

“OMG she had a little bump!!” one person wrote, with another adding, “I see a little baby bump.”

Kardashian commented on her solo photo seeming to slam those speculating they saw a bump.

“This is a peplum shirt,” she wrote. “It flairs out at the bottom. It’s just the way the shirt is designed. In some of the next pictures coming up from the SAME shoot, I’m in a crop top. Showing a lot of skin….”

In addition to Kardashian, her sister Kylie Jenner is also rumored to be pregnant, and sister Kim Kardashian West confirmed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians that she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian