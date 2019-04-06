Khloe Kardashian in ‘No Rush to Start Dating Immediately’ Following Breakup With Tristan Thompson

Khloé Kardashian is not looking for a new relationship in the wake of her dramatic breakup with Tristan Thompson.

After the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star ended her two-year relationship with the Cleveland Cavaliers player after his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, Kardashian is reportedly enjoying being alone.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source recently told Entertainment Tonight that she will never get back together with Thompson.

“Khloé is really enjoying the single life, and spending time with her favorite person in the world: True!” the source said. “She still feels betrayed by Tristan but she isn’t allowing that to affect her happiness any longer. Khloé loves with all of her heart and gave Tristan another chance but that relationship is over for good. Khloé is taking time to be single, enjoy her friends and family and focus on her business.”

However, the reality star has no intentions to stay single forever.

“Khloé is in no rush to start dating seriously, but she is someone who has a lot of love to give and would like someone to enjoy her time with in the future,” the source added.

The Good American founder has been focusing all of her attention on her adorable 11-month-old daughter True, whom she shares with Thompson and is set to celebrate her first birthday on April 12. Kardashian shared an adorable Instagram video of True looking at herself in the mirror.

“Do you love yourself?” Kardashian asks True. “Do you say, ‘I am so beautiful?’ … Say, ‘I am so happy. Yes, I love myself. I am so strong.’”

Kardashian made headlines earlier this week when she admitted it might be time for her to stop dating basketball players during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, along with sisters Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian.

“I do want to ask about this character that you had a baby with,” Kimmel asked during the episode. “Is it time to stop dating basketball players?”

Kardashian responded, “I don’t know. I like what I like. What can I say?” Later, she conceded that it might be time to date someone with a different career.

“But I do agree. I should have listened to my MJ, my grandmother, and start dating, like, accountants or something like that,” Kardashian said.

Kardashian and Thompson’s controversial split will reportedly play out in the latest season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, currently airing Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!