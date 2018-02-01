Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Pre-Pregnancy Bod in Good American Photos, Confusing Some

Pregnant Khloé Kardashian is rolling out a sexy new line of bodysuits for her apparel line Good American, but the promo pictures are confusing fans who think they’re evidence she’s had the fastest baby body snapback off all time.

The 33-year-old mother-to-be is currently seven months pregnant with and NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s first baby, but showed off her fit and fab pre-pregnancy body in new pics posted on Instagram Thursday from a Good American photoshoot from September.

In the photos, she shows off a hint of underboob in a fishnet bodysuit featuring strategic cut outs, pairing the all-black look with long blonde locks and a subtle smoky eye.

“We just dropped super sexy @goodamerican fishnet bodysuits and the cutest heart-studded denim in time for Valentine’s Day Shop now on goodamerican.com ladies!!” she captioned the slideshow.

Most fans of the Revenge Body host recognized that the “Insta” part of Instagram isn’t a requirement for photos on the site, but others were confused with where the expectant mother’s baby bump went.

“Did she have her baby, cause her stomach’s mad small,” one perplexed user wrote.

“Where on earth did your baby go?” another added.

The fitness enthusiast has admitted in the past that she does miss her pre-pregnancy body.

“Now I am googling images of my pre-pregnancy body and I’m feigning to get back to my workouts and old body,” she tweeted on Jan. 22. “Holy cow.”

But when asked by a fan “on a scale from Kim to Kourtney” how much she is enjoying pregnancy, referencing sister Kim Kardashian’s two complicated and miserable pregnancies and sister Kourtney Kardashian’s love of pregnancy, the Good American designer made it clear her pre-pregnancy envy was just a passing phase.

“I am definitely in the middle,” she replied. “I feel very grateful that I’m not as miserable as Kim was. But Kourtney was far too excited LOL. We are all so different and that’s the beauty of it. The female body is miraculous.”

