Khloé Kardashian Steps out for the First Time Since Pregnancy News

On Saturday, Khloé Kardashian made her first public appearance following multiple reports claiming she is expecting her first child with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Our co-founders @khloekardashian @emmagrede striking a pose at @nordstromcc before the big moment 💣💣 Thank you to all who came to celebrate our one year anniversary! #goodsquad #goodamerican A post shared by GOOD AMERICAN (@goodamerican) on Oct 7, 2017 at 5:48pm PDT

The Keeping up With the Kardashians cast member looked stylish in a black jumpsuit and Louboutin heels as she attended the one year anniversary of her Good American Denim collection at Century City’s Nordstrom. PEOPLE magazine reports that during the 30-minute event, Kardashian did not address the pregnancy rumors, but she did talk about her curves.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“My weight fluctuates all the time and I love that at any size I feel comfortable,” Kardashian said. “When I was bigger and wore bigger clothes I looked even bigger. I love embracing my curves no matter what size I am.”

She also took to Snapchat before and during the event to promote the fashion line, with cameras honing in on all angles of the 33-year-old. In addition images shared via social media, American Denim took to Instagram to share an image of Kardashian and co-founder Emma Grede in honor of the milestone anniversary.

An eyewitness at the event told Us Weekly that “she was happy and smiling and her skin was glowing,” but added that there was barely a bump in sight.

Kardashian, nor her family, have confirmed or denied the pregnancy rumors. But her sister, Kim is expecting her third child via surrogate with husband Kanye West. In a promo for the E! reality series, Kim confirmed the news that fans were waiting for all summer long.

Photo credit: Getty Images / Donato Sardella