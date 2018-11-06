Khloe Kardashian Gets Real About Her Reaction to Tristan Thompson Cheating: ‘He’s Lucky I Was 9 Months Pregnant’

Khloé Kardashian opened up about Tristan Thompson’s infidelity more than ever during Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, live tweeting her feelings while the reality show aired.

Oh well thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!! I won’t put in writing what I did but let’s just say he’s LUCKY I was9 months pregnant 😏 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

In one instance, she replied to a fan who was giving Kardashian credit for being calm, writing that Thompson was “lucky” she was nine months pregnant.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“…thank God a camera was NOT with me in Cleveland!!! I won’t put in writing what I did but let’s just say he’s LUCKY I was9 months pregnant,” she wrote in a tweet Sunday.

As Kardashian fans know, the 34-year-old gave birth to her and Thompson’s daughter, True, just a few days after news of the NBA player’s cheating scandal made headlines.

She also tweeted that she is “proud” of her family, who stood by her side throughout the ordeal, but that re-living the drama was too hard.

“I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time. This episode is about 7 months old and it’s a lot to relive all over again,” she wrote. “But maybe I need to.”

I love filming for the show and I am proud that we are all strong and brave enough to be vulnerable BUT we have to start airing shows closer to real time. This episode is about 7 months old and it’s a lot to relive all over again But maybe I need to 🤷🏼‍♀️ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

Kardashian wasn’t afraid to go through some of those emotions with her fans. When one asked the designer whether Thompson was watching the episode with her, she responded, “He probably should huh?”

He probably should huh? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

When a second person wrote that she was “trying to remain positive” about the end result of the drama, which is that Kardashian chose to stay with Thompson, she replied, “Hahaha baby, I’m about to get pissed again too! Lol you are talking me down.”

Hahaha baby, I’m about to get pissed again too! Lol you are talking me down — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

She revealed that even seven months after the events took place in real life, she still felt the effects of the drama as if it happened yesterday.

“Oh my God my heart is racing! So crazy how emotions never die! You may forgive but forgetting is not possible,” she wrote.

“I still remember the pain of that,” she added. “But God prepared me for this and gave me strength so my baby True wasn’t affected. I was strong enough to put my feelings aside so she only felt love!! Nothing else.”

Ugh that was a hard hard interview to do. I still remember the pain of that. But God prepared me for this and gave me strength so my baby True wasn’t affected. I was strong enough to put my feelings aside so she only felt love!! Nothing else — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

Her sisters showed love for the new mom while they watched the episode. “There is Nobody like @khloekardashian, she is one of the strongest women i know,” Kourtney Kardashian wrote. “I am proud to call her my sister and soul mate.”

“Awwwww we are one kourt!!!! I love you!!!! Purely and completely!!!” Kardashian wrote.

Awwwww we are one kourt!!!! I love you!!!! Purely and completely!!! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) November 5, 2018

Kardashian also wondered aloud how sister Kylie Jenner, who ended up being the one telling Khloé about the cheating reports, could have thought she’d hurt her feelings by telling her.

“I can’t believe Kylie thought she would hurt my feelings,” Kardashian tweeted. “I needed to see what was happening and better from my family [than] by something else.”

“No one had the courage to tell Khloe, ’cause she was days away from giving birth,” Jenner said somberly in a confessional on the episode. “We didn’t want to stress her out, but we knew it was the right thing to do. So, I’m the one that told Khloe. I didn’t want to hurt her feelings, but I felt like she should hear from one of us versus on the internet.”

More of the scandal and drama continues next week. Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m ET on E!