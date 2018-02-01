Khloe Kardashian’s Boyfriend Sends Her Floral Arrangement in Memory of Deceased Dog Gabbana

Khloe Kardashian’s 14-year-old dog Gabanna died on Monday night, prompting the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member to post a tearful goodbye on her personal website.

“I’m heartbroken over the loss of my dog Gabbana,” Kardashian wrote. “She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend for 14 years. She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same. I never thought I would be this devastated over loosing a dog but 14 years, is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I’m forever grateful. I love you Goober!! I’ll remember you always!”

To help her cheer up, Kardashian’s boyfriend and soon to be baby daddy Tristan Thompson sent her a special floral arrangement in the shape of a dog’s pawprint. Based on her reaction on social media, Kardashian loved the gesture.

“Thank you baby for being so thoughtful!” Kardashian wrote in the caption. “This gorgeous arrangement brightened up my day! You are the sweetest my love!”

Following the announcement that her pooch had passed on, a swarm of fans offered the 33-year-old reality star their condolences.

“Thank you for being so loving and kind in regards to Gabbana!” Kardashian wrote in a responde on Twitter. “It’s been such a sad night and an even sadder day. Thank you for the love.”

Kardashian lovingly referred to the dog as her “first child,” but she’s currently pregnant with her and Thompson’s real first child with her due date coming this summer.

The youngest of the Kardashian trio posted a photo of her baby bump, and said she’s looking forward to being in her third trimester soon.

“I heard later in your third trimester you go through a stage called ‘nesting’ where you just want to clean and organize everything. My sisters said I would love that, LOL,” Kardashian wrote.