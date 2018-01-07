Khloe Kardashian’s Ex French Montana ‘Stoked’ She’s Pregnant

French Montana is as excited as the rest of the world about Khloe Kardashian‘s pregnancy.

The hip-hop artist was spotted out in West Hollywood this week at a club called Poppy. Reporters from TMZ asked him what he thought about his ex-girlfriend’s highly publicized pregnancy.

“I love it,” Montana said through a thick face mask. The singer was heading into the club with a black mask covering the lower half of his face, presumably to protect against the unusual chill in Los Angeles. Temperatures were around the mid-50s in LA this weekend.

“I love it,” he repeated without looking at the cameraman.

Montana and Kardashian dated for only a few months back in 2014. Though they split up in December of that year, the two of them have reportedly kept a close friendship. They’ve been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions, so it’s no surprise that he’d wish her well on her journey into motherhood.

“We’re great friends. I think we’re going to be friends forever,” Montana said of Kardashian in a 2016 interview with Us Magazine.

Over the weekend, Montana’s new girlfriend was revealed to be Evelyn Lozada, one of the main stars on VH1’s Basketball Wives.

Lozada appeared to leak the news in an off-handed Instagram comment — a pretty lewd one at that. Lozada posted a few videos taken at the gym, applauding her progress in reshaping her body. A fan responded with a NSFW remark about Lozada and French Montana, which Lozada responded to in a seemingly affirmative manner.