Khloe Kardashian Tells Ellen DeGeneres She’s Afraid of Whales and Belly Buttons

Khloe Kardashian visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday to play a round of “Burning Questions,” where one answer nearly left the host speechless.

“What’s something you’re afraid of?” DeGeneres asked the mom-to-be, with a mountain of possibilities on her mind.

“Ugh, whales and belly buttons!” Kardashian replied without hesitation. “That’s not normal?” she asked after a few seconds of stunned silence.

“Freakiest thing ever,” she said of the ocean creatures. “And now I’m gonna have to deal with the, like, umbilical… oh, no, freaks me out,” the reality personality continued, once again reminding fans she’s expecting her first child in March.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member spoke candidly about her pregnancy with DeGeneres, opening up about her pregnancy cravings, potential names for the little one and her hopes with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Though Kardashian and her NBA baller boyfriend are set to welcome their baby in March, she admits they aren’t ready to head down the aisle any time soon.

“I hope [we get married], but I’m not in a rush with any of that. As you know, I’ve rushed quite a few things before and so right now I’m so loving the place I am in my life and I’m just very happy with how things are going,” she said. Kardashian was previously married to NBA player Lamar Odom from 2009-2016.

“We talk about it for sure, but we’re both just happy where we are. What is meant to be will be,” she added of her relationship with Thompson.

Though Kardashian offered up serious details about her personal life and experience with pregnancy, she kept tight-lipped on her half-sister Kylie Jenner’s reported expectance.

Kardashian’s little one may be joined by Jenner’s baby on board, who is reportedly due in February, and by sister Kim Kardashian’s third child, who the family will welcome via surrogate in January.