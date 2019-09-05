Khloe Kardashian Sparks Confusion With Fans Saying She Looks ‘Unrecognizable’ After Posting New Photos

Khloe Kardashian is receiving criticism for her appearance on Instagram yet again, with fans accusing the reality star of getting work done on her face after she posted a set of new photos on Wednesday, Sept. 4. In the snaps, Kardashian is posing in a pink tank top and jeans while standing in front of a wall, while the last two slides of her post feature videos of the 35-year-old mugging for the camera.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 4, 2019 at 10:23am PDT

“Hydrated and Healthy!” she wrote in her caption.

While Kardashian did receive compliments from friends and some fans, the majority of the messages underneath the photos were from people wondering about the Good American designer’s appearance. Comments included:

“Sis you’re 2 surgeries away from the Donatella face.”

“I’m surprised a nosejob can turn out that bad when you have so much money.”

“Oh Khloe…..I think you’re such an inspirational and strong woman. I just don’t understand why you feel the need for so much work on your face. Take the inspirational quotes that you post in your story to heart and learn to love yourself completely. We all struggle with it for sure.”

“It’s not Hydrated and Healthy its Money and Surgery.”

“Sis [your] nostrils are barely there in the second pic oop (sic).”

“you should chill [with] your facial ‘reconstruction project’ it appears you have going on.”

“Oh girl. what did ya do. You were so beautiful just being you. I can’t imagine being under the spot light but i thought you were so beautiful just without the surgeries. Again your life your choice. I still think you are beautiful and amazing.”

During a recent makeup tutorial for Vogue, Kardashian explained that her sculpted nose is thanks to contouring, not surgery.

“So sometimes I will contour my nose,” she said. “And in real life I think I look so good and then in some photos I look crazy!”

In July 2018, she replied to a fan who wondered if she had gotten a nose job, writing on Instagram, “One day I think I’ll get one because I think about it everyday. But I’m scared so for now it’s all about contour.”

Just days before sharing her latest photos, Kardashian had received criticism after fans accused her of getting lip fillers, which prompted her to turn off her Instagram comments on the post in question.

Last week, the mom of one had posted a slideshow of photos of herself posing with her mouth in an exaggerated pout, which resulted in a series of comments from fans who accused her of getting lip injections.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Aug 28, 2019 at 4:19pm PDT

