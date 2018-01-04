Khloe Kardashian Reveals Family Said Her Old Weight Was ‘Really Hurting the Brand’

Khloé Kardashian’s weight loss journey may have been kick-started by a rude comment from her family.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed while talking to a cast member on Revenge Body that her famous family pressured her to slim down to fit in with the rest of her sisters.

“I’m a huge believer of it’s not what you say, it’s how you say it,” the reality show host — who is currently six months pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson’s first child together — told a contestant.

“Khloe, you got to lose weight cause you’re really hurting the brand,’ ” she recalled family members telling her.

The Good American designer says she knows that the family wasn’t trying to be rude, but nonetheless she was hurt by their words.

“I understand that was coming from my management side of my family, but it does hurt,” she said.

The 33-year-old has slimmed down significantly since her family first stepped into the spotlight, revealing in an interview with Complex in August 25 that she was down 35 pounds.

In 2016, she told Harper’s Bazaar that she started losing weight as a side effect of her difficult split from husband Lamar Odom, as she would often work out to relieve stress.

“I never thought about the number [on the scale],” she told the magazine at the time. “When I started seeing that I could lose weight — because I just thought my body would never change — I started taking it more seriously and eating better.”

Since she announced she was expecting on Dec. 20, Kardashian has been Snapchatting her pregnancy workouts, which she told TMZ she does when she’s feeling “up to it.”

Exercising is an integral part of her overall wellness, the mom-to-be revealed on her app and website earlier this week.

“For me, health and wellness resolutions are especially important this year,” she wrote on her site. “Being pregnant, it’s a whole different type of self-care.”

“I still exercise to maintain my sanity and also to feel good about myself, but my workouts are not as intense as they once were,” she continued.

