Khloe Kardashian Explains Why She Set Her Instagram to Private Following Tristan Thompson Reunion

After a few eagle-eyed Khloé Kardashian fans noticed that her Instagram account was set to private on Tuesday, many questioned why — and even the reality TV star didn’t have an answer for them.

Kardashian said she had no idea how her account switched over from public to private, which means that Instagram users would have to request to follow her and which also means that her posts would be instantly less shareable.

A fan page posted a screenshot of her private account and wrote, “Khloé just turned her Instagram account private, why do you think she did this?”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star commented on the fan page post: “I was on my explorer page, and I saw your post. I have NO idea how or why my page is private. I don’t even know how to do that, lol. Thank you for posting! I’m going to fix it. That’s strange…”

Despite going private for a few hours, Kardashian continued to post photos from the 1st birthday celebration for her and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson‘s daughter, True Thompson. The proud mom shared countless photos and videos to her Instagram feed as well as her Instagram Story from the over-the-top bash.

In one post, the mother-daughter duo posed in matching powder blue outfits in front of a display of desserts, and in another image stand in front of a giant “True” sign sculpted out of green foliage.

An elaborate balloon display showed off a giant pastel rainbow made out of various sizes of balloons, which the mom and daughter also posed in front of.

Thompson also attended the party, which took place about a month and a half after he and Kardsahian broke up after he allegedly cheated on her with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods. Although neither parent shared a photo or video with the other, Thompson’s arm could be seen in one of Kardashian’s videos, and Thompson made it clear on his own social media that he attended the party.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player could be seen holding True in his arms while she played with his gold chain. “Whose birthday is it?” someone said off-camera.

“Baby True!” Thompson cooed. “You play with the jewels? I know, right? You deserve all the jewels, baby girl.”

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️my princess❤️❤️ I love you soo much A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Apr 14, 2019 at 9:37pm PDT

“My princess. I love you soo much,” Thompson captioned the video.

On True’s actual birthday on Friday, Kardashian gushed over how fast the past year flew by.

“My baby is 1 today. Where does the time go?” the Good American designer wrote on her Instagram Story on Friday. “Happy birthday my sweet True!! You are my ultimate True love! I am honored and so thankful to be your mommy! Today and until the end of time, I love you!! We have forever.”