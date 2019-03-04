Khloe Kardashian’s Ex-Husband Lamar Odom Reportedly ‘Feels Really Bad’ After Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian’s ex-husband Lamar Odom “feels really bad” for the reality TV star after the newest cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson.

According to sources who spoke with Us Weekly, “Lamar feels really bad about what Khloé is going through. He feels like she doesn’t deserve it and she is such a great mother and partner.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He will always have love for her. He knows how tight-knit her family is and he knows they’ll help her get through it,” the insider added.

Notably, last year when the first cheating allegations against Thompson emerged, Odom had similar sentiments, with a source saying at the time, “Lamar feels terrible for Khloe. He wasn’t sure if he should reach out and see how she’s doing. He feels for her.”

After the first cheating scandal, Kardashian and Thompson welcomed their daughter True into the family, and seemed to have been working through things.

However, in September reports surfaced that Thompson was being very controlling.

“Tristan continues to insist he’s done nothing wrong, and blames Khloe’s family for exaggerating his womanizing and trying to ruin his reputation,” an insider close to the situation said, later adding that the Cleveland Cavaliers player’s demanding behavior is “in return for staying in Khloe’s life in the long-term.”

“He’s willing to walk away, but Khloe’s desperate to work this out, so Tristan’s in the driving seat right now,” the source continued. “He’s agreed to stick around for now, but only if the family stops spreading stories, and he gets cut into Khloe’s portion of profits for the show.”

“He wants Khloe to let him see True any time he wants and insists she should fly out to meet him where he is. He can’t just jump on a plane to L.A. when he’s got a game coming up,” the source went on to say. “What’s really galling here is Tristan’s ‘you owe me’ attitude. Khloe is actually considering some but not all of Tristan’s demands.”

Interestingly, a separate source revealed at the same time that the two had been going to couples’ therapy, but claimed that Thompson didn’t enjoy attending.

“Tristan had no interest in going, but Khloe insisted on it,” the source shared. “Her sister Kim advised her that it was a good idea, because their relationship was already going to be a challenge with a new baby around, let alone a cheating scandal hanging over their heads.”

This time around Thompson is alleged to have cheated on Kardashian with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend for several years. The couple have since ended their relationship for good.

Photo credit: Getty Images