Khloe Kardashian Discusses ‘Demolished’ Relationship in ‘KUWTK’ Promo

Khloé Kardashian will speak her truth in an upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

A new promo for the long-running reality series teases the season’s theme of “unreal” betrayals, as Kardashian and her sisters talk about people who have let them down in their lives.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It really hard to regain trust,” Kardashian says at the beginning of the new trailer.

“Your one stupid weekend [and it] just demolished a relationship. This is, like, unreal,” she added.

While no names were said during the cryptic promo, the last scene in the clip shows the Good American founder crying while on the phone — with many assuming it might be the aftermath of Thompson’s recent cheating scandal with model Jordyn Woods.

News of the scandal broke just last week, less than a year after Thompson was first caught in a cheating scandal before the birth of daughter True Thompson.

Although Kardasian stayed by the NBA star’s side, she officially ended their relationship after he was caught hooking up with Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend, at a Los Angeles house party.

“Khloé stayed with Tristan because of True, hoping to be a family forever,” a source previously told Us Weekly. “Tristan and Khloé are coparenting a child together. She’s doing her best to keep them on good terms.”

A second source revealed to the outlet that the Kardashian clan — who “warned Khloé, ‘Once a cheater, always a cheater’” — is concerned about her.

“The whole family is disappointed. They are worried for Khloé — this is a lot for one person to take in one year,” the insider added.

The new promo arrived a day before Woods is set to break her silence on the scandal during a new episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is reportedly angry about the model’s decision to do the interview, with a source telling Entertainment Tonight Jordyn should be “focusing more on healing her relationship privately with the family or Kylie then talking about it publicly.”

“The Kardashian-Jenners have been nothing but incredible to Jordyn and hope she’ll be respectful,” the source added. “They just wish her way of dealing with it was done in a different way.”

The promo also teases how the Kardashian-Jenner clan dealt with the California Wildfires, Kim Kardashian West dealing with Kanye West’s treacherous friends and also hinted at drama to come between the sisters.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians will return with new episodes Sunday, March 31 at 9 p.m. ET on E!