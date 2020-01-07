Khloe Kardashian Denies Wearing Real Fur Amid Australian Bushfires, but Designer Implies Otherwise

Khloe Kardashian is one of thousands of people who have used social media to spread awareness about the wildfires currently burning in Australia, but one person took issue with the reality star’s recent Instagram Story. This week, Kardashian had posted a graphic that read “Pray for Australia” on her Story, writing, “The world needs to wake up.”

Soon after, another user posted the mom of one’s story alongside a Halloween costume she had worn last year to dress up as Cruella DeVil with the caption: “So sad when animals die during fire, much better when they’re anally and vaginally electrocuted and they’re (sic) skin is ripped off their bodies (sometimes even when their conscious!) for nothing other than your vanity!”

Kardashian responded to the post in a now-deleted comment which began, “I am wearing a Halloween costume. It’s not real fur. But keep spreading your vile hate instead of focusing on real issues.”

“Why must people assume and attack so quickly? You have some clear frustrations darling and they are completely misdirected. My advice to you would be, don’t attack people in general,” she continued. “But if you choose to waste your energy on attacking a complete stranger then at least know all of your information prior. Happy 2020.”

After Kardashian shared her comment, fans began recirculating a November Instagram post from designer Daniel’s Leather which featured a photo of Kardashian’s costume and a caption stating that multiple types of fur were used in the ensemble. The post included the hashtags among the likes of “sherling coat,” “sheepskin jacket,” “fur parka,” and “furrier of the stars.”

Kardashian had previously campaigned against wearing fur, posing for PETA’s “I’d Rather Go Naked” campaign in 2008 before severing ties with the organization four years later after her sister Kim Kardashian was hit with a bag of flour on a red carpet by a PETA activist.

“We all need to practice what we preach,” Kardashian said in a statement at the time. “I will still continue to NOT wear fur, but I will no longer support PETA. Bullying and harassment is NEVER a solution, and I won’t be a part of any organization that thinks otherwise.”

The Good American designer is not the only member of her family to be targeted over their fashion choices amid the Australia fires, as sister Kylie Jenner was recently slammed for sharing a photo of her mink Louis Vuitton slippers after lamenting the deaths of over half a billion animals in Australia.

