Khloe Kardashian Defends Her Delivery Room Treatment of Tristan Thompson After ‘KUWTK’ Birth Airs

Khloé Kardashian is standing by her decision to allow Tristan Thompson in the delivery room while she was giving birth to their daughter True this April, despite learning the day before he had been cheating on her while she was expecting.

As Sunday’s all-new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians aired, which showed the birth of little True, Kardashian took to Twitter to address people who thought she was too kind to Thompson by not addressing the cheating in the delivery room. But the 34-year-old maintained her decision was based on her desire to welcome her first child into a positive environment more than wanting to ignore the issue altogether.

Starting off, Kardashian admitted she wasn’t sure if she wanted to follow along during this episode, but decided to jump into the conversation on social media after seeing the positivity from fans there.

“It’s so tough to know if you want the world to see stuff like this because it is such a personal moment and I don’t know if it’s just that sentimental because it’s my moment…” she wrote.

The Revenge Body host added that while her sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian were having a hard time holding their tongues around the Cleveland Cavaliers players, she didn’t want them to bring negative energy into the delivery room.

“I love my sisters more than anything else in this world and I completely respect and honor their opinions,” she wrote. “But they were not there when I started going into labor and I told Tristan what I wanted for the delivery room.”

She added that she certainly wasn’t letting her boyfriend off the hook, but didn’t want to let his screw-up ruin the moment she had been waiting for her whole life.

“I made it very clear that I was still disgusted by his actions but I wasn’t going to let ANYTHING ruin this moment I’ve been waiting for my ENTIRE life,” Kardashian explained.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author added that she would never want to ruin her daughter’s relationship with her father, writing, “Regardless of what Tristan did to me, I was never going to take that moment away from True or Tristan. She should not be punished for his actions. He is her father and they both deserve to love one another as deeply as They possibly can.”

By the end of the episode, Kardashian advised her followers to look at the big picture when it comes to the situation, writing, “A birth is not something you can ‘redo’. Once you make that choice you can never get it back #KUWTK think big people.”

