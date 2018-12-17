Khloe Kardashian Debuts Striking New Hair Color for the Holidays

Khloé Kardashian is trying out a fun new hair color for the holidays!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram Saturday to debut her pastel pink locks for her followers, sharing a sexy photo with the caption, “You’ll never get the same moment twice. Appreciate this moment.”

Many of Kardashian’s followers thought the cotton candy-colored look was one of her best.

“Oh my God you look even more beautiful with that hair color,” one user commented.

Another added, “This is [definitely] your hair color. My goodness [heart eye emoji]. Most beautiful Kardashian!!!”

The 34-year-old has definitely been coming into her own since giving birth to daughter True in April 2018, gushing regularly over how much motherhood has fulfilled one of her life goals. And if a source close to the Good American founder is to be believed, she could be soon be pregnant with another little one!

“Now that she’s a mom, Khloe’s never been happier,” an insider told Entertainment Tonight last week, adding that despite her drama over boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating drama, the two are in “such a good place now” and is ready for another baby.

“She has wanted this baby more than anything and motherhood has proven to be even more incredible than she imagined,” the insider said.

Sister Kylie Jenner is reportedly also ready to become a mom for the second time, the insider said, planning on getting pregnant with a sibling for little Stormi as soon as boyfriend Travis Scott is done with his Astroworld tour.

“Kylie and Travis are going to wait until he’s finished his [Astroworld] tour before trying for another baby,” the source said. “They want to have another child soon so it’s close in age to Stormi, but they do not want to do this while he’s busy on the road.”

The two sisters loved being pregnant together the first time around, with Jenner giving birth to daughter Stormi in February, and the sisters are reportedly interested in that experience again the second time around.

“Kylie and Khloe would love to be pregnant together again. And it seems like the timing could work out that way,” the source continued. “It was a real bonding experience for them, but more importantly, it’s been amazing for their daughters to be so close in age. There are so many kids/grandkids in that family, that’s really where the family’s attention is. It’s all about the next generation.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian