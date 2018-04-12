Khloe Kardashian Receiving Police Protection at Cleveland Hospital

Khloé Kardashian has little time to dwell on boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s cheating reports; the mom-to-be is reportedly in a Cleveland hospital ready to give birth with police protection standing guard outside her room.

According to sources who spoke exclusively to The Blast, the reality personality was spotted in the maternity ward at Hillcrest Hospital, which is part of Cleveland Clinic, Wednesday night along with momager Kris Jenner and sister Kim Kardashian. It has also been reported that a security officer has been assigned to stand guard outside Kardashian’s room, though security personnel, who claimed that “everything is fine” at the hospital, would not comment as to why an officer was specifically in the maternity ward.

The reports of Kardashian sightings were corroborated by several people on social media who are connected to the hospital, who claimed that they, too, had spotted Khloé.

In one set of tweets that have since been deleted, someone claiming to be an employee at the hospital stated that Khloé “probably is” in labor, though she noted that she may be “on bed rest right now.”

Another man told The Blast that his grandfather had seen Kris Jenner duck into a hospital room. When his grandfather asked hospital staff what was going on, they would reportedly only tell him that Khloé was there and they were attempting to keep news from getting out.

The reports come on the heels of new yesterday that Kardashian was having early contractions just hours after photos and videos surfaced showing Thompson allegedly cheating on Kardashian.

In a video published by the Daily Mail, Thompson was seen kissing a mystery brunette in New York City and then seen going back to a hotel with her later on, the duo emerging four hours later.

The woman, who goes by @ms.stephaniee on Instagram, took to her Instagram story shortly after the cheating allegations hit, where she posted and quickly deleted a sex tape and number of NSFW text messages allegedly with the Cleveland Cavaliers player. She also alleged that she is pregnant, though she did not name the father.

Thompson was also reportedly seen getting cozy with two different women at a club back in October of 2017, one of whom he was seen kissing.

Thompson and Kardashian met in August 2016 after being introduced by Haqq McCray’s sister Malika Haqq in August 2016. The pair soon began dating, and news broke in December 2017 that Kardashian was expecting her first child with Thompson, with the couple taking to Instagram with a black and white photo of Kardashian’s baby bump, which Khloé called her “dream come true.”

Despite the cheating reports, Kardashian was allegedly still willing to allow Thompson to be present in the delivery room.