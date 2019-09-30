Khloe Kardashian Shuts off Comments After Posting Unrecognizable Selfie

Khloé Kardashian doesn’t want to hear it! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star headed off the haters on her new Instagram post after sharing a selfie that had fans totally shocked. Rocking a high ponytail and noticeably different facial features, Kardashian looked totally unrecognizable in the throwback shot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Sep 30, 2019 at 7:20am PDT

“Happy Monday,” she captioned the picture with a kiss emoji. “old photo but I like it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She might have liked it, but even without the ability to comment on the post, followers took to Twitter to express their disbelief at whatever lead to her look, whether it be editing or plastic surgery.

Khloe kardashian is too rich to be editing her insta pictures the way she does — Shannon Carey (@shancarey) September 30, 2019

Wow! .. I’ve never liked the Kardashians/Jenner’s but if I had to pick I would have said Khloe is the least annoying but now she’s actually the worst of the bunch & that’s saying something! She filters her photos & photoshops them until she looks like a cartoon doll! #ridiculous pic.twitter.com/oft0ZRYTxl — Sue Grace (@suemcco11) September 30, 2019

UGH KHLOE what are you doing to yourself. — Andrew Tufts (@aTufts18) September 30, 2019

Khloe can stop with the tweaks now, it’s enough pic.twitter.com/Djkyd25BQn — YT: Media Girl Chronicles (@mediagirl_za) September 30, 2019

Kardashian appears not to have taken it personally, however, sharing another post shortly after her initial photo created a stir. A simple pink heart, also with the comments off, seems to be a kind reaction to what must have been unpleasant things to read about herself online.

That, plus photos on her Instagram Story of one-year-old daughter True dressed up as a fairy and meeting all sorts of fairytale creatures, proves that Kardashian is officially unbothered.

Photo credit: Getty Images