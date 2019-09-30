Celebrity

Khloe Kardashian Shuts off Comments After Posting Unrecognizable Selfie

Khloé Kardashian doesn’t want to hear it! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star headed off the […]

Khloé Kardashian doesn’t want to hear it! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star headed off the haters on her new Instagram post after sharing a selfie that had fans totally shocked. Rocking a high ponytail and noticeably different facial features, Kardashian looked totally unrecognizable in the throwback shot.

“Happy Monday,” she captioned the picture with a kiss emoji. “old photo but I like it.”

She might have liked it, but even without the ability to comment on the post, followers took to Twitter to express their disbelief at whatever lead to her look, whether it be editing or plastic surgery.

Kardashian appears not to have taken it personally, however, sharing another post shortly after her initial photo created a stir. A simple pink heart, also with the comments off, seems to be a kind reaction to what must have been unpleasant things to read about herself online.

That, plus photos on her Instagram Story of one-year-old daughter True dressed up as a fairy and meeting all sorts of fairytale creatures, proves that Kardashian is officially unbothered.

