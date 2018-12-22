Khloe Kardashian Claps Back After Fan Accuses Her of Forgetting About Rob Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian is calling her brother, Rob Kardashian, her “entire world” after fans accused her of forgetting about him.

The drama went down Friday, after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo of herself with her mom Kris Jenner and writing about how much she loves her and thanking her for raising “multiple mini queens.”

“You are a Queen who has raised multiple mini Queens still trying to be as strong and fabulous as you are!” Kardashian wrote on the caption of the photo. “I will love you more and more every day until the end of time.”

Some followers took issue with the Good American creator’s latest photo, calling her out for “forgetting” about her brother and never talking about him on social media, Entertainment Tonight first reported.

“It’s a shame Rob Kardashian is a member of the family and he is NEVER mentioned,” one Instagram user wrote on the post.

Kardashian did not let the comments from her followers slide, however, replying that people shouldn’t come to conclusions when they “truly aren’t informed on our family.”

“My brother is my entire world! He is definitely a king,” she wrote on the comments section. “It is a shame that you can’t (sic) respect us for respecting his privacy. You should not comment if you truly aren’t informed on our family.”

Another follower added, in a friendlier note: “Don’t forget about Rob. She’s raising a king too.”

Kardashian replied, “He has always been a king since the minute he was born! My mom and my dad did an amazing job with him. He is my [heart emoticon].”

The comments come just a few weeks after Kardashian and her baby daughter True Thompson sought shelter at Rob’s house when they were forced to evacuate due to the raging Woolsey fire in Southern California.

Rob has stayed out of the spotlight since his very public breakup from baby mama Blac Chyna, though a source recently told the outlet that he has “turned his life around.”

“Rob has struggled nonstop for years with his weight and he finally seems to have turned his life around,” the source said recently. “Lately Rob’s friends have been talking about how proud they are of him because he made his health a priority.”

“He was warned that if he didn’t lose weight, it could eventually become life or death, but since then he lost pounds and feels so much better,” the source continued. “He works out regularly with a trainer and that has made a difference in his shape. He really is beginning to look like the old Rob.”

The Kardashians will all get together for the upcoming Christmas Eve party, that will be held at Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West’s house, as the kids take over planning from matriarch Kris Jenner for the first time.