Khloe Kardashian Claps Back After Being Accused of Using Daughter True as an ‘Accessory’

Khloé Kardashian just returned from vacation in the Bahamas with daughter True and sister Kim Kardashian, along with her kids as well. However, it wasn’t a troll free period per say. After Kardashian shared several memories of she and her daughter to Instagram, one onlooker shared her thoughts on how she interpreted the photos.

“U do know that your baby isn’t an accessory right?” the commenter wrote.

Kardashian clapped back with, “Would you like a parent NOT to create memories and traditions with their child? Would you like someone else to watch my child and me to do these things on my own? I am her mother and we will celebrate life together every day.True and I are creating magical memories TOGETHER FOREVER.”

The picture shows the reality star walking along the beach holding her 1-year-old.

Other photos she shared include True and her cousin Chicago enjoying some snacks in the shade.

The 35-year-old also showed off a few photos of her rockin’ body and fans loved every bit of it!

“Love your body mama [kiss face emoji],” one fan wrote, while someone else echoed, “Wow!!!! You look amazing ! #motivationformoms.”

She wasn’t the only one out of her sisters being criticized for traveling with her kids, Kourtney Kardashian was slammed too, and as a result, she replied to the troll as well.

“We all have our priorities,” the Poosh creator wrote. “So I’ll be making memories with my kids and amazing people while living my life to the absolute fullest.”

She added, “I most definitely am [a working mom]. Working moms can be dedicated, of course. As women, we should be supporting each other for what allows us to be our best, not being so critical and judgemental of each other. We all do things our own way.”

Kourtney got outdoorsy with her kids in Idaho and shared a handful of their special moments on Instagram as well.