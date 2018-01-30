Khloe Kardashian Cheers on Sister Kim After NSFW Photoshoot

Sisters supporting sisters! Khloé Kardashian is rooting on sister Kim Kardashian after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality posed for a number of racy photos she posted to Instagram Monday.

The 37-year-old mother of three showed off all her assets in the Polaroid series, posing in nothing but a thong and fur coat in one photo and showing off her curves in a wet white henley in several others. She also used the photos as an opportunity to debut her blonde cornrows, which she dubbed “Bo Derek braids” in a move many called cultural appropriation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 29, 2018 at 6:11pm PST

They also prompted an odd feud with Lindsay Lohan, who said she was “confused” at the photos before being called out for her “confusing” and seemingly fake accent by the KKW Beauty CEO in a slam dunk diss.

Sister Khloé, who is currently expecting her first child with NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson, was appreciative of not only big sis’ hot new pics, but also her sharp tongue.

“I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly’s Instagram’s from the day! Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY,” she tweeted Monday.

I am squealing like a little pig looking at all of Kimberly’s Instagram’s from the day! Oh my God is she not sooooooo on fire right now? FEELING THE FANTASY ✨ — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 30, 2018

She continued, saying she is “living for” her sister right now.

Between her pictures and her clap backs…. I’m just living for it all. Confidence looks great on you Keeks — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 30, 2018

“Between her pictures and her clap backs…. I’m just living for it all,” she added. “Confidence looks great on you Keeks.”

The Good American designer has recently been lamenting the loss of her fit figure as she hits the seven-month pregnancy mark Tuesday.

The Revenge Body host admitted she’s been Googling herself lately to remind herself of her pre-pregnancy body.

“Now I am Googling images of my pre-pregnancy body and I’m feigning to get back to my workouts and old body,” she said in a tweet. “Holy cow.”

She wrote a length post on Wednesday describing how she’s been fighting cravings.

“During my pregnancy, I’m obviously not beating myself up about what I’m eating at all,” she explained. “I’m more encouraged by how, after the baby comes, I’m going to work off every pound. I’m actually really excited to get my body back. I can’t wait!”

Kardashian also said that even with her pregnancy, she’s still going to the gym regularly.

“Of course, I can’t go as hard as I did before, and I really do miss my intense workouts,” she said. “Honestly, though, I’m just happy I still have the energy!”

Photo credit: Getty / Charley Gallay / Stringer