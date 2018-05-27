Khloe Kardashian Celebrates Scott Disick’s Birthday With Awkward Throwback Photo

Khloe Kardashian wished Scott Disick a happy 35th birthday on her Instagram page on Saturday, though she had a funny way of doing so.

The Revenge Body personality posted a throwback to her Instagram story on Saturday of her slapping Disick across the face. The moment was a snapshot from a notorious 2009 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians where she slapped him across the face after they revealed to the family that they had gotten back together and that Kourtney was pregnant with their first child (Mason Dash Disick).

“We came a long way @letthelordbewithyou,” Kardashian wrote in the post. “Remember when I slapped you?”

Kardashian did not take the news of the pregnancy well at the time.

“Just admit it. You were jealous of Kourtney. You thought she was going to leave you, so that’s why you knocked her up with the old sausage,” Kardashian screamed. “You wanted to just keep her for 18 years and not let anyone else have her.”

“18 years? I want her for eternity,” Disick replied, which prompted a slap from Kardashian.

“That is so disrespectful to slap Scott across the face,” Kourtney said. “That’s totally crossing the line.”

Even though Disick and Kourtney eventually split in 2015, he and Kardashian are reportedly still on good terms.

Disick spent his birthday on a vacation to St. Bart’s along with his 19-year-old girlfriend Sofia Richie and his children.

Recent reports about the two have indicated that despite the age gap, the couple are happy with their relationship.

“Scott and Sofia are still going strong and have gotten more serious the past few months,” a source told E! News on Saturday. “They have definitely had their ups and downs, but lately everything has been really good between them.”

Even Richie’s father Lionel Richie, who originally called the relationship “just a phase” has reportedly warmed up to the idea of the two together.

“Lionel Richie has finally warmed up and accepted the fact that Scott Disick is dating his daughter Sofia,” another insider told E! News. “Lionel had a hard time with the situation at first, and warned Sofia to end the relationship before she got in too deep with Scott, but he now has finally come full circle.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian has been quiet about her recent relationship drama, as her boyfriend Tristan Thompson was accused of allegedly cheating on her with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True Thompson. She’s posted a number of vague messages on social media that has led many fans to believe the two are trying to work things out.

“Something you’ve been praying for is about to happen for you,” her latest cryptic post read. “You’ve had enough lessons. You’ve been patient long enough. You’ve remained strong through many trials and challenges. Nothing broke you. You’re still here standing strong. Now is the time for you to start receiving.”