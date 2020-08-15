Khloe Kardashian Called out by 'KUWTK' Fans Over Alleged Photo Altering
A tweet comparing the way Khloe Kardashian looks on Keeping Up With The Kardashians to a photo she shared on Instagram in May went viral this week as people noticed just how different she looked. The Kardashians have always been accused of photoshopping photos on social media, but the editing done on the Instagram photo was too obvious for many to ignore. Kardashian's responses to fans calling her out have ranged from shutting off comments sections to denying she edited a photo.
Back on Thursday, a Twitter user posted a tweet with the May 22 photo, showing Kardashian smiling and wearing a white top, next to a screenshot from KUWTK, where Kardashian is wearing a very similar white top. When Kardashian shared the photo on Instagram, she included two other pictures, which also appeared to be photoshopped. "Location: under b— skiiiinnnnn," Kardashian wrote in the caption, adding a lips emoji.
Some Twitter fans speculated that the May photo may have just been taken with better lighting, but one Twitter user pointed out that the May photo has one side of her butterfly necklace missing. Others wondered why Kardashian would feel the need to edit a photo at all and felt bad for the pressures the reality TV star is under to be thin. "Ok but the second picture also doesn’t have the same lighting or anything, the Kardashians and every other celebrity figure use face tune, Khloe is probably the most naturally gorgeous sister out of them all so I don’t wanna hear it," one person tweeted.
khloe... girl... pic.twitter.com/KHW9b0mUxd— daniele (@dcagiunta) August 13, 2020
While Kardashian has not commented on this specific accusation of photo editing, she has taken actions in the past. After fans pointed out a photoshop fail in a March 2019 Instagram photo, Kardashian simply turned the comments off. A month later, she was accused of editing her eyes and a mole out. "I do have A mole on my face," she wrote. "Thank you for noticing! I love my mole but sometimes after we put foundation on, I forget to wipe away the foundation. So sometimes it gets covered. I hope you have a beautiful day! I hope you're smiling."prevnext
prevnext
Her necklace is literally hanging from only one side pic.twitter.com/p7ItQ9sZ1h— {not somebody special}|BLM (@parrita2813jj) August 14, 2020
prevnext
i could not care less about the kardashians but i feel like this needs to be said, y’all called khloe ugly for years, compared her to her sisters and made fun of her appearance since the beginning, but now that she’s trying to drastically change her appearance y’all are shocked ?— ash💛✨ (@ashjreeves) August 14, 2020
prevnext
Here’s the photo flipped like the first one. With just a switch of angle and lighting I could see it. I know editing plays a huge role too. pic.twitter.com/1H1nqYxAfe— ashlee maza♡ (@ashleemaza) August 15, 2020
prevnext
She looks so hot in the second one anyway. I don’t know why she would photoshop herself so much— ˚✧₊⁎Jac #BLM⁎⁺˳✧༚ (@JacButtafuoco) August 13, 2020
prev
Yeh it’s definitely sad. Awful that she/her team edits beyond recognition like this— Luisa-Christie 💙 (@luisachristie) August 14, 2020