Khloe Kardashian Called out by 'KUWTK' Fans Over Alleged Photo Altering

A tweet comparing the way Khloe Kardashian looks on Keeping Up With The Kardashians to a photo she shared on Instagram in May went viral this week as people noticed just how different she looked. The Kardashians have always been accused of photoshopping photos on social media, but the editing done on the Instagram photo was too obvious for many to ignore. Kardashian's responses to fans calling her out have ranged from shutting off comments sections to denying she edited a photo.

Back on Thursday, a Twitter user posted a tweet with the May 22 photo, showing Kardashian smiling and wearing a white top, next to a screenshot from KUWTK, where Kardashian is wearing a very similar white top. When Kardashian shared the photo on Instagram, she included two other pictures, which also appeared to be photoshopped. "Location: under b— skiiiinnnnn," Kardashian wrote in the caption, adding a lips emoji.

Some Twitter fans speculated that the May photo may have just been taken with better lighting, but one Twitter user pointed out that the May photo has one side of her butterfly necklace missing. Others wondered why Kardashian would feel the need to edit a photo at all and felt bad for the pressures the reality TV star is under to be thin. "Ok but the second picture also doesn’t have the same lighting or anything, the Kardashians and every other celebrity figure use face tune, Khloe is probably the most naturally gorgeous sister out of them all so I don’t wanna hear it," one person tweeted.