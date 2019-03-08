Khloe Kardashian Turns off Instagram Comments After Photoshop Fail

Khloé Kardashian is taking a break from Instagram comments after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star found herself the subject of nasty attacks over a seemingly edited photo.

Earlier this week, Kardashian shared a truly stunning photo of herself in a bejewelled jumpsuit, looking back as she walked up a staircase.

Videos by PopCulture.com

It’s not unheard of for celebrities to touch up their photos before posting them, but many of her followers pointed out that her legs and body appeared to be edited so much that the entire snap looked off.

“Her head looks pasted on,” one person wrote in the comments.

“Are you really being for real?” another wrote. “Who let you post this picture?”

“You gotta get a better Photoshopper,” another quipped.

While Kardashian kept comments enabled on a few of her photos after that one, Thursday morning she appeared to have turned off her followers’ ability to comment on her posts.

That same morning, Kardashian shared a picture of white hearts on a pink background with no caption, later posting a selfie with the caption, “I believe in you, your abilities, and you[r] heart! Stay positive about everything. Each one of us is simply trying to figure it all out.”

It’s understandable the Good American designer is trying to filter out negativity in recent days, after news broke last month that the father of 11-month-old daughter True, NBA player Tristan Thompson, had allegedly been spotted cozying up to little sister Kylie Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

While Woods denied in an appearance on Red Table Talk that anything more than an unwanted kiss from Thompson and a sleepover at his house after a party had gone down, Kardashian was quick to clap back on Twitter.

“Why are you lying [Jordyn Woods]??” she wrote during the interview’s airing. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

After facing backlash for seemingly blaming Woods over Thompson for the impropriety, she returned to social media with another message.

“Tristan is equally to blame but Tristan is the father of my child,” she wrote. “Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter. He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired,then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

In another tweetstorm, she admitted to going through a tough time with all the personal drama playing out publicly, adding, “This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time. What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

She concluded, “I have to move on with my life & count my blessings, my family, my health, & my beautiful baby True.”

So maybe give her a break right now!

Photo credit: Instagram / Khloe Kardashian