Khloe Kardashian Blasts Critics Accusing Her of Photoshop Following Latest Snap

Khloe Kardashian once again slammed an Instagram follower who accused her of Photoshopping another photo on the social network.

View this post on Instagram ✨Good vibes only ✨ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 25, 2019 at 6:56am PDT

On Thursday, Kardashian shared a bright selfie taken in her car, and showing off her blonde bob. “Good vibes only,” she wrote in the caption.

However, one of her followers refused to follow the “good vibes” instructions. “Your eyes got pulled back too much,” the person wrote, adding a straight-face emoji.

“Now my eyes are pulled back? [laughing out loud],” Kardashian replied, notes E! News. “Oh man… you guys are really reaching. But sure, whatever you want to believe. I’m good with whatever babe much love sent your way.”

Another fan criticized Kardashian for editing her photos to take out a mole on her face.

“One thing that stands out to me is that Khloé has a mole on her face. But yet 90 percent of her photos have been edited to the point where her mole has completely disappeared,” the fan wrote. “It’s as if she think we are dummies who can’t see how unnatural her selfies are.”

“I do have A mole on my face,” Kardashian replied to the comment. “Thank you for noticing! I love my mole but sometimes after we put foundation on, I forget to wipe away the foundation. So sometimes it gets covered. I hope you have a beautiful day! I hope you’re smiling.”

Of course, Kardashian got some support from her fans, including some fellow reality TV stars. WAGs star Natalie Halcro simply wrote “Cutie” with a heart emoji.

“Hey pretty face,” Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak Biermann wrote.

This is hardly the first time Kardashian has been accused of photoshopping. In March, she shut off comments on some Instagram posts after a Photoshop fail.

In December, fans accused her of Photoshopping an old photo she posted to honor her mother, Kris Jenner. The photo was clearly edited to be in black and white, with other edits made to the contrast. One fan asked her if she would stop using Instagram if she could not edit photos.

“Would you?” Kardashian fired back. “Sometimes I wonder why people comment if it adds no value to one’s life? Maybe I’m just different… but I don’t care to be negative or passive aggressive. Our world is toxic enough as it is. It’s sad people care to criticize something like an editing app. Let it go babe. Say something nice or just let it go. Don’t add to the hatred in the world. How does this serve you love?”

Another person accused Kardashian of Photoshopping her face in the photo.

“I believe everybody is beautiful in a multitude of ways! But by all means I don’t think anything on the outside makes us beautiful,” Kardashian wrote at the time. “My soul radiates kindness, beauty, love etc. You have no idea how proud I am of myself for everything that I’ve been through and I still radiate love! The outside is whatever we want to make it (makeup, diet, hair color, clothing) but my soul is what I’m taking with me.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. on E! Network.