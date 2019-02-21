Khloe Kardashian Breaks Social Media Silence After Tristan Thompson Split

Khloe Kardashian has broken her social media silence since reports broke of Tristan Thompson cheating on her with sister Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

The 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her Instagram Stories Thursday morning to share three cryptic quotes, an illustration of a woman crying, and a photo of a pretty bouquet of flowers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“The worst pain is gettin hurt by a person you explained your pain to,” the first quote read.

“Somebody needs to hear this…That betrayal was your blessing!!!” the second read.

The third quote read, “If they ask you about me, tell them: ‘She was the only person that loved me with honesty, and I broke her.’”

The updates come two days after reports from TMZ and Hollywood Unlocked detailed that Thompson and Woods were “all over each other” at a house party Sunday night. Kardashian reportedly discovered the infidelity and broke up with Thompson on Monday after he “confessed” to cheating, a source told Us Weekly.

As Jenner’s best friend of nearly a decade, Woods was close with the entire Kardashian family. She attended family parties like Kardashian’s baby shower last year and even represented and modeled for Kardashian’s Good American apparel line.

The two appeared chummy as recently as this week, when Kardashian posted a sweet comment on an Instagram photo Woods shared Sunday.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is reportedly “beyond angry and disgusted” with Woods, a source told PEOPLE this week.

“The whole family is furious,” the source said. “They were blindsided.”

“The whole family is writing Jordyn off,” another source told E! News, adding that cutting ties with Woods was most difficult for Jenner, saying that the 21-year-old was “in denial for days” and “is very torn on how to handle the situation.”

Kardashian had previously only spoken about the drama in a since-deleted Instagram comment on Hollywood Unlocked‘s post detailing what happened. She posted multiple talking head emojis, seemingly verifying the accuracy of the report.

Thompson has not yet issued an official statement, although shortly after the news broke, he tweeted, then deleted, “FAKE NEWS.”

Jenner has remained silent, although Woods has reportedly moved out of her house, where they lived together since Jenner welcomed her and boyfriend Travis Scott’s daughter, Stormi, last year.

“Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloe.”

On Wednesday night, Jenner shared some of her first social media posts since the scandal broke, which included two videos of the star posing in front of a mirror revealing an empty room in her lavish home.

Woods most recently made one of her frequent appearances on Jenner’s social media channels on Tuesday, just before the news broke about Thompson’s alleged cheating.