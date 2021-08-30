Khloe Kardashian Blasts Critics Amid Reports of Reconciliation With Tristan Thompson

✖

Khloé Kardashian is clapping back at "people creating fake s—" about her after being spotted hanging out with ex Tristan Thompson Saturday night. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 37, took to Twitter that same night to make it clear exactly what she thinks about people talking about her life, even if she didn't mention Thompson by name.

"HA! some of y’all really just make up anything and swear it’s the truth as if you know what’s going on," Kardashian wrote. "The truth is never good enough… or juicy enough. So you create a narrative that fits what you choose to believe." She went on to respond to several of her followers supporting her, claiming that the falsehoods were "terrorizing her."

It’s pathetic but also infuriating all at the same time. People coming at me as if they know anything. GTFOH — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 29, 2021

"It is so old at this point. It’s always something about people creating fake s— about me and actually terrorizing me about something THEY ARE CREATING," she continued. "Without anyone knowing any facts. It’s some weirdo s—." The Good American co-founder called the rumors about her "pathetic" and "infuriating," slamming people coming at her "as if they know anything."

While Kardashian didn't go into what exactly she was talking about, TMZ reported that same night that she was hanging out with Thompson at a birthday party for LeBron James’ wife, Savannah Brinson. While the on-again, off-again couple, who broke up in June, were photographed together, they reportedly arrived separately.

The reality personality appears to have had enough of the speculation about her and the NBA player, with whom she shares 3-year-old daughter True. Just last week, the star slammed a person on Twitter who said she had "no self-worth" after claiming she and Thompson were back together. "You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog?" Kardashian responded. "I think that says more about you than it does about me."

The former couple has had several splits and reconciliations over the years, including at least twice due to infidelity on Thompson's part. The pair now are adamant they are currently only co-parenting together for the sake of their daughter.