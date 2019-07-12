Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Birthday Bash’ Photo of Niece Penelope With Cousins North, True Has Social Media Talking

The Kardashian family recently celebrated Kourtney Kardashian‘s daughter Penelope’s 7th birthday, and as is their custom, the family marked the occasion with an over-the-top bash, in this case an IHOP pajama party.

The bash was attended by Penelope’s cousins True Thompson and North West, with her aunt Khloé Kardashian sharing several snaps from the festivities on her Instagram.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A post on her feed saw the three girls dressed in coordinating pajama sets, with Penelope in white pajamas with pink piping, True wearing PJs patterned with bunnies and North in a pink silk pair.

“Ps Birthday Bash with these Besties,” Khloé’s caption read. “#Cousins #FamilyOverEverything.”

The 35-year-old’s fans were clearly happy to see the cousins together, with one person commenting, “AWE! These girls are so adorable. I just love seeing them.”

“Honestly the cutest little girls! Bless you & you’re [sic] amazing family,” shared a second, with a third chiming in, “Another beautiful generation. Close family. Happy times. Happy birthday little princess!”

Khloé also used her Instagram Story to share a photo of Penelope holding her baby cousin in the air as the girls stood in front of a bouquet of pink balloons, with the Good American founder adding a rainbow GIF that read, “Happy Birthday.”

She followed that with a shot of Penelope and True chowing down at IHOP, with True looking slightly concerned as she sat in a high chair and ate her pancakes.

A video on Khloé’s story showed North taking a lipstick from Penelope’s Gucci unicorn purse and attempting to apply it to True’s lips, though the 1-year-old quickly tried to eat the product instead.

“You have my lipstick in your bag. Oh, you have the Koko collection [Khloé’s collaboration with Kylie Cosmetics],” Kim tells her niece. “You know, P, you really are a good supporter.”

Kim Kardashian also documented the day on her Instagram Story, sharing clips of the kids riding to IHOP in a Mercedes-Benz G-Class Limousine.

Kourtney shared a birthday tribute to her daughter one day after Penelope turned 7, with the Poosh founder posting a selfie of the duo along with a sweet message.

“I’m so in love with her. I can’t believe she’s 7,” the proud mom wrote. “She inspires me to be my absolute best. The things I have learned from her are immeasurable. Unconditional, pure love.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian