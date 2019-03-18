Khloe Kardashian’s Best Friend Malika Haqq Gives Update on How She’s Doing After Tristan Thompson Breakup

Khloé Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, gave an update over the weekend on how the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is doing in the wake of Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods‘ cheating scandal.

“Khloe is good,” Haqq told Entertainment Tonight at the Daily Front Row’s 5th Annual fashion Los Angeles Awards at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Sunday. “She’s doing really good.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The two have been close friends for years, with Haqq one of Kardashian’s closest confidantes throughout her recent split from Thompson.

“I’m able to be a Malika because I have a Khloé. We take care of each other,” she said of their tight bond. “We’re a duet that’s really hard to come by, but we are blessed to have each other and we build off of that.”

She added that they’ve managed to stay so close throughout the years because they “don’t judge each other.”

“We can tell each other when either one is right or wrong, but no matter what we just stick together. That is all that really matters to us,” she said. “When you have someone who has your back no matter what, it’s like a family member. You know how your mother was like, ‘You’re in trouble, you’re wrong, but I still got your back.’ That’s the nature of our relationship.”

Haqq also opened up about being an auntie to Kardashian and Thompson’s 11-month-old daughter, True.

“It’s the best thing ever,” she marveled. “True is the cutest, smallest, brown version of Khloé I could have asked for.”

She admitted to spoiling the baby girl, saying, “You just don’t say no to True. It’s actually kind of difficult. So yes, I spoil her.”

Following the explosive cheating scandal and breakup last month, Kardashian said that she’s saying “focused and motivated.” Last week, the 34-year-old mom took to Instagram to tell fans as much in the caption of a photo of herself on the phone.

The reality star and Good American designer has been keeping a relatively low profile in the aftermath of the scandal, relying on Instagram to imply her feelings. For example, last week, she posted a photo of True wearing a “Wish You Were Here” T-shirt, shortly after sources told Us Weekly that Kardashian was “extremely upset” with Thompson for not spending enough quality time with the baby.