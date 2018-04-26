Khloe Kardashian, Baby True Staying With Tristan Thompson in Cleveland ‘Indefinitely,’ Source Says

It looks like Khloé Kardashian is staying put in Cleveland — for now.

New mom Kardashian, who gave birth to baby True Thompson on April 12, initially planned to fly out of the Ohio city and back to Los Angeles after news broke days before she went into labor that boyfriend Tristan Thompson cheated on her a number of times while she was pregnant.

But now that she’s bonding with the baby in the Cleveland home she shares with Thompson, she plans to stay “indefinitely,” a source told PEOPLE Wednesday.

The source added that Kardashian 33, has made “no decisions” about her future with Thompson, and is “just focusing” on newborn daughter True.

As far as rekindling her relationship with the basketball player or breaking things off, the source says Kardashian is “delaying that conversation until she’s ready.”

Just days after the birth of True, a source told the publication that Kardashian had already let go of her bad feelings towards Thompson in a baby glow.

“Khloé is feeling nothing but happiness right now,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is head over heels in love with her little girl — she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters.”

“She’s so incredibly happy that her baby is here, that she is big and strong and healthy and beautiful, and so right now Khloé truly has no other cares in the world. She isn’t even mad at Tristan right now,” the source said.

“She’s basically already forgiven him,” the source continued. “She is in a bubble of love and peace and happiness right now, and everything that happened with Tristan is less about ‘cheating’ and more like, it was just a random drunken hookup that meant nothing and was kissing at most and didn’t lead to anything else and was the fault of stupid groupies trying to trap him, and everybody just needs to move on.”

Until she’s ready to confront the issue head-on, Kardashian is focusing on being the best mom she can, sharing photos of the little girl’s nursery and library with fans.

When Kardashian revealed she had named her baby True Thompson, many were confused, thinking she was both shading her unfaithful beau but noticing she had given the baby his surname.

Their confusion was only increased by the statement she made about the name on Instagram, which seemed to imply a desire to reconcile with Thompson.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” she wrote last week. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Mom Kris Jenner shed a little more light on the name, however.

“I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!” she captioned a photo of pink balloons on Instagram Monday. “FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!”

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian