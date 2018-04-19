Khloe Kardashian’s Assistant Attends Cleveland Cavaliers Playoff Game Amid Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

Khloé Kardashian is currently in Ohio with her newborn daughter, True Thompson, and the reality personality has both family and members of her team around to assist her.

On Wednesday night, Kardashian’s assistant Alexa Okyle took some time to attend the Cleveland Cavaliers’ playoff game against the Indiana Pacers at the Quicken Loans Arena, though Kardashian’s boyfriend, team member Tristan Thompson, rode the bench for the entire game.

Okyle took in the game with Jeanne Du Preez, who appears to be another member of Kardashian’s team. Both Okyle and Du Preez posted snaps of the event on Instagram, with Du Preez writing, “Go Cavs!”

The Cavaliers won the game, though Thompson didn’t hit the floor. During Sunday’s game, the athlete played for just two minutes, though it’s unclear whether his reduced playing time is related to the recent cheating allegations against him.

Multiple outlets reported that Thompson had cheated on Kardashian multiple times throughout their relationship, with the news coming just days before Kardashian gave birth to True.

In the days since, reports have swirled about the state of the pair’s relationship, with a source telling PEOPLE that Thompson is not living with Kardashian at his home in Ohio but has been visiting in order to spend time with his daughter.

Another source told the publication that Kardashian wants to return to Los Angeles, but hasn’t been cleared by doctors to travel with her daughter.

“Yes, she would like to be back home in L.A., but she’s also doing what’s best for her child,” the source said. “She wanted to give the baby time to adjust and to literally stay alive, so she’s of course following doctor’s orders.”

The source added, “The plan is for her to get back to L.A. when they can.”

The status of Kardashian’s relationship with Thompson is also unclear, going by the Instagram post the reality personality shared to reveal her daughter’s name.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” she wrote. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

