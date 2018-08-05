Khloe Kardashian ‘Annoyed’ Daughter True Doesn’t Give Her Any Playtime

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have a good-natured bone to pick with each other over affections of their daughter, True.

According to PEOPLE, in a Thursday panel focused on Kardashian’s Good American activewear launch in New York City, the reality star confessed that she was feeling a little left out of the close relationship between Thompson and their daughter.

“I do get annoyed because she doesn’t give me any playtime on Face Time,” Kardashian said of communicating with her 3-month-old while she’s away. “She doesn’t care about me.”

“Well her dad, she smiles and [her] tongue sticks out, like f—ing do the same thing to me!” she added, joking, “I am protesting. I am not going to Facetime. It does nothing but bother me more.”

The Revenge Body host does say that her daughter is all smiles when she finally arrives home.

“I think she knows that, if I have been away — ’cause when I come back, she gets so excited to see me — that just no matter how tired you are after work or whatever, it melts your heart. You just love every minute of it,” she added.

“I do the dumbest things. I am trying to get her to giggle,” Kardashian confessed. “And that is all I want to hear. And I do the craziest things. It drives me crazy that she won’t laugh. I am like, ‘Just laugh.’”

With all the joy in her life, does that mean that Kardashian is ready for more babies? In a recent interview, she said she would love to have more children, but not right away.

“Let my uterus shrink down again,” Kardashian joked. “I honestly think I would love to have more kids, but I think I just don’t know if I’m ready to get pregnant again, it’s a lot!”

Although a sibling is a ways down the road, Kardashian said she “definitely wants more children, but doesn’t know when exactly that will be.

“I just don’t know when that is gonna be… I heard that you should wait at least a year,” she said.