Khloe Kardashian Allegedly ‘Confronted’ Jordyn Woods When She Discovered Cheating Allegations

Khloé Kardashian reportedly spoke to Jordyn Woods shortly after news of her hookup with Tristan Thompson broke on the Internet.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star reportedly was the one who broke the news of the model’s behavior to her best friend, Kylie Jenner, and reached out to her for an explanation.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kylie heard about it from Khloé, not Jordyn,” a source told Us Weekly, adding that Kardashian also “confronted Jordyn” when she found out about the cheating, but “not in person.”

Despite the connection between Woods and Kylie, the outlet writes the Good American founder has no bad feelings toward her younger sister.

“Khloé is not mad at Kylie,” a second insider previously said. “That’s her sister.”

Woods has remained silent on social media since the scandal first broke, though reports have surfaced claiming the model already moved out of the Kylie Cosmetics CEO’s home.

The drama started Tuesday, when news broke that she and Thompson were “all over each other” at a Los Angeles house party on Sunday, February 17.

“At this point, the Kardashians aren’t 100 percent sure if Jordyn is going to be cut out of Kylie’s life,” a third source told the outlet Wednesday, just hours before Kim Kardashian unfollowed the model and Thompson on Instagram. “But they’re all looking at it as if she better be.”

Jenner, who has been close to Woods since the pair met in middle school, is reportedly at a crossroads with her best friend.

“It will be very hard for Kylie to lose Jordyn because she’s her best friend,” added the insider. “She doesn’t have a lot of friends, and honestly, can’t because of her lifestyle, so she has latched onto Jordyn.”

Fans of the reality TV family have come after Woods online following the reports, with many wondering why the model would get involved with Thompson in the first place.

“WE WERE ROOTING FOR YOU GIRL,” one fan wrote.

“Say it ain’t so,” added another, tagging Kardashian herself.

“I think I know how the story continues… Jordyn will end up with him and he will cheat with another girl named Khloe,” joked a third person, with crying-laughing emojis.

As for Khloé, sources say the reality star confronted Thompson about his actions and broke up with him after he “admitted” to it. The latest cheating scandal comes a year after the basketball player was caught cheating on his girlfriend with multiple women — just days before she gave birth to their daughter, True Thompson.

Another source told the publication that Thompson “doesn’t even think him hooking up with Jordyn is ‘bad,” because in his mind he and Khloé were already over. “He just truly doesn’t care.”