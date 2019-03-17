Khloe Kardashian Admits She Is ‘Focused and Motivated’ Following Tristan Thompson Breakup

Khloé Kardashian is staying strong after the tumultuous end of her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been going through a hard time since Tristan Thompson cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, leading to their split and a massive scandal.

Despite the obstacles, Kardashian took to Instagram this week to tell fans she is staying “Focused and Motivated,” along with a photo of herself on the phone and paying attention to her responsibilities.

Fans of the reality television personality took to the comments section sending supportive messages amid the drama.

“Wow you look beautiful,” one fan commented.

“You’re not just beautiful on the outside you also have a beautiful soul. Respect and love for all humanity,” another user wrote.

“You are a perfect woman you have a perfect heart,” a third commented said.

Kardashian has been keeping a relatively low profile in the aftermath of the cheating scandal. The Good American founder has relied on Instagram to imply her feelings on what has happened, previously posting a photo of daughter True Thompson wearing a “Wish You Were Here” shirt.

The photo was posted shortly after sources told Us Weekly that Kardashian was upset by Thompson not spending enough quality time with the baby.

“Khloé is getting extremely upset with Tristan,” a source said. “Khloé understands he is on the road because of basketball and lives in Cleveland, but she feels Tristan has moved on.”

Thompson and Kardashian broke up in February after the NBA star was caught cheating with Woods. The model — who was Kylie Jenner’s best friend at the time — broke her silence on Red Table Talk, where she said the pair kissed without passion, and that she did not feel responsible for the end of Kardashian’s relationship.

“Why are you lying [Jordyn Woods]?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be honest about your story,” Kardashian wrote on Twitter before adding that Woods was the reason her family broke up.

Kardashian later clarified her comments and said that Thompson was the one to blame for the scandal, but she was surprised by Woods, whom she considered family, being involved in the controversy.

Despite public criticism of the breakup and Thompson’s actions, sources previously told press Kardashian wouldn’t take True away from her father “as long as he’s a good father.”