Khloe Kardashian Admits Breakup Was Tristan Thompson’s ‘Fault’ Not Jordyn Woods’

After voicing her opinion Friday afternoon following Jordyn Woods’ bombshell interview on Red Table Talk breaking down the allegations made against her in the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian is backtracking comments made about the 21-year-old model.

On Saturday afternoon, Kardashian took to Twitter to share how she has been enduring an eventful week due to the numerous reports exploding within the news circuits.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This has been an awful week [and] I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I),” Kardashian started. “I’m a rollercoaster of emotions [and] have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time.”

This has been an awful week & I know everyone is sick of hearing about it all (as am I). I’m a rollercoaster of emotions & have said things I shouldn’t have. Honestly, Tristan cheating on me & humiliating me, wasn’t such a shock as the first time. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

What’s been harder & more painful is being hurt by someone so close to me. Someone whom I love & treat like a little sister. But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 2, 2019

Kardashian added that the hardest thing about the entire ordeal was “being hurt” by someone so close to her.

“[She is] someone whom I love [and] treat like a little sister,” she added. “But Jordyn is not to be blamed for the breakup of my family. This was Tristan’s fault.”

The 34-year-old Revenge Body host and star of E!’s Keeping up With the Kardashians credited how her daughter, True, whom she shares with Thompson is one of her biggest reasons to look past the struggles.

“I have to move on with my life [and] count my blessings, my family, my health, [and] my beautiful baby True,” she wrote.

The change of heart comes just after 24 hours when Kardashian’s comments about Woods following the hotly anticipated interview blamed the model’s actions solely for her breakup with Thompson.

“Why are you lying [Jordyn Woods]??” Kardashian tweeted Friday. “If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. [By the way], You ARE the reason my family broke up!”

The reaction sparked a frenzy among fans who believed that Thompson, notorious for cheating, was the reason for their breakup and that Kardashian’s anger was greatly misdirected.

The fact that Tristian is throwing house parties in a separate house instead of being with you and your daughter in yours is what broke up your family. — Cinnamon Says 🌺 (@neicilaw) March 1, 2019

First of all, Jordyn DID NOT break up your family, Tristen broke up your family. I use to feel bad for you, but I’m just disappointed in you and the way you are going about this. You should have kicked Tristen to the curb long ago and be a good example for your baby girl. — Kayleighelise (@Kayleighelise4) March 2, 2019

If you think about it, every cheating scandal you’ve been through has a common denominator…Tristan. Idk just a thought pic.twitter.com/QzuICpKk0p — Leslie👑 (@wowlayy) March 1, 2019

After all of the women that Tristan has cheated on you with, you waited til this incident to FINALLY let it break you guys up? She is wrong for what she did 100% and she owned it but she wasn’t the first nor will she be the last woman that will come between you and Tristan. — Kayshia T (@Kayyyshia) March 1, 2019

I was on your side till I read this. Blindly forgiving him because he’s the father? Really? Have some self respect.

Shout out to the mom’s out there that had something like this happen to them BUT were smart enough to move TF on #TeamJordyn — Melody Santana (@MelodySantana23) March 2, 2019

Upon seeing the responses, Kardashian revealed that Thompson was “equally to blame,” but that he was the “father” of her child.

“Regardless of what he does to me I won’t do that to my daughter,” Kardashian wrote Friday afternoon. “He has been addressing this situation PRIVATELY. If Tristan were to lie publicly about what conspired, then yes I would address him publicly as well.”

On Friday, Woods sat down for the interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk to share her side of the cheating scandal, while expressing empathy for Kardashian and her daughter, True.

“[Khloe] doesn’t deserve this either,” Woods said on the Facebook Watch show, tearing up. “It’s not fair that she has to deal with this either. I’m no homewrecker. I would never try to hurt someone’s home — especially someone I love.”

Woods went on to say she understands how she “hurt many more people by not telling the truth.”

“I know I’m not the reason that Tristan and Khloe are not together,” Woods added in conversation with Pinkett Smith. “This situation may have made it easier for her not to want to be with him.”

Woods said that while accounts of her evening with Thompson were over exaggerated — such as how the two were never “making out” or that she was “all over” him — that they did kiss at the end of the night.

“On the way out, he did kiss me — no passion, no nothing, on the way out. No tongue kiss, no making out,” she said. “And I don’t think he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position. I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen.’”

She went on to admit how she told Kardashian and her best friend, Kylie Jenner the whole truth afterward.

“I went home and I had talked to Kylie and Khloe in the morning, told them I was there. I was honest about being there, but I wasn’t honest about the actions taking place,” she said. “I was like ‘Let me not just throw more fuel on the fire.’”

Photo credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images