Khloe Kardashian Celebrates 100M Followers, Followed by Bizarre Post About Social Media

Khloé Kardashian reached a major social media milestone this week, hitting 100 million followers on Instagram. The reality TV star and Good American designer took the her Instagram Stories to thank fans alongside the caption, “100 million followers!!!! Wow wow wow!!! Thank you guys!!!! This is nuts!!” Almost as quickly, she appeared to share a few more thoughts on social media, posting one of her trademark cryptic quote images.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Oct 25, 2019 at 7:58am PDT

“Unpopular opinion: I think social media has completely destroyed our generations ability to be truly happy. We’re always seeing someone else who we think has it better than us and it causes us to think that what we have isn’t good enough.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The quote was an odd choice to share directly after thanking her fans for 100 million followers, considering the fact that at least some of Kardashian’s followers see her posts and compare her lavish lifestyle to their own. The mom of one also makes significant money from sponsored posts on the social media platform, though according to her quote post, that doesn’t mean she likes it as much as she lets on.

The Good American designer often shares various quotes, sometimes attributed to an author and sometimes not, on her Instagram Story, and fans have taken to wondering just how many of them are hinting at a situation the reality star is currently going through. Kardashian has shared several other anonymous messages on her Instagram Story this week, including a post on Wednesday that read, “Don’t treat people as bad as they are; treat them as good as you are.”

After hitting 100 million followers, Kardashian is now the fourth-most followed member of her family, with sister Kim Kardashian in the lead with 151 million fans. Kylie Jenner has 150 million while Kendall Jenner has 118 million, and Kourtney Kardashian rounds out the group with 82 million.

Kardashian, Kourtney and Kim all appeared on an episode of The Real on Tuesday, updating fans on the status of their sisterly relationship after a series of fights between the trio were documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

“They are up and down a lot,” Kourtney said, while Kim put in, “Right this second, it’s all good.”

Khloé also discussed her romantic relationship status, revealing that she’s focusing on her daughter, True.

“It’s not even the headspace, I just don’t know what the point of rushing is,” she said. “If it’s natural, great. But, I’m just so in love with [daughter] True, and I don’t feel incomplete or that I need to distract myself in any way. I’m totally good and happy and I just love it.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Zak Bennett