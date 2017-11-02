Kevin Spacey Seeks Treatment in Wake of Allegations

Days after multiple men have come forward accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct, the two-time Oscar winner and House of Cards star released a statement via his PR reps saying he will “seek evaluation and treatment.”

“Kevin Spacey is taking the time necessary to seek evaluation and treatment,” Staci Wolfe, of Polaris, said Wednesday night. “No other information is available at this time.”

The statement comes after Spacey faced allegations from several men who claimed Spacey made unwanted sexual advances toward them. Star Trek actor Anthony Rapp first came forward on Sunday, telling BuzzFeed that Spacey made sexual advances toward him in a bedroom during a house party in the ’80s when Rapp was just 14 years old.

Spacey apologized for the encounter, saying he did not remember it, but was “horrified” by the incident. In the same statement, Spacey also said, “I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose to live as a gay man.”

Since Spacey’s statement that many found as bizarre, Netflix first canceled House of Cards after its upcoming sixth season, saying it was “deeply troubled” by the allegation, then announced that it has halted production altogether.

On Wednesday, other men came forward, alleging inappropriate sexual behavior from Spacey. Documentary filmmaker Tony Montana claimed Spacey groped him at an LA bar in 2003, then followed him into the restroom, where Montana says he pushed Spacey and “backed him out the door.”

Mexican actor Robert Cavazos wrote on Facebook of several inappropriate advances Spacey made toward him at The Old Vic Theatre during his 12-year run as the artistic director. He wrote that such behavior was commonplace for Spacey.

“There are many of us who have a ‘Kevin Spacey story.’” Cavazos wrote. “It seems like you only needed to be a man under 30 for him to feel free to touch us. It was so common that it turned into a [very bad] joke amongst us.”