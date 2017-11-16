Old Vic Theater Reveals 20 More Allegations Against Kevin Spacey

A London theater where Kevin Spacey worked has come forward with 20 more allegations of sexual assault against the actor after an investigation was launched on Oct. 31.

Spacey served as the Old Vic Theater’s artistic director from 2004-2015, and accounts went as far back as 1995. In a press release, the theater said it received 20 different personal testimonies alleging that Spacey had acted inappropriately, with all but two of the allegations occurring before 2009.

“Despite having the appropriate escalation processes in place, it was claimed that those affected felt unable to raise concerns and that Kevin Spacey operated without sufficient accountability,” the statement read. “This is clearly unacceptable and The Old Vic truly apologises for not creating an environment or culture where people felt able to speak freely.”

None of the people who spoke said that they were minors at the time of the alleged misconduct, and only one complaint was brought to the attention of the theater’s management. The release added that because of Spacey’s status, many people were unsure of whether to come forward at the time.

The theater, who wrote that it was “deeply dismayed” by the claims, was previously accused of ignoring sexual misconduct allegations against Spacey.

“I have genuine and deep sympathy for all those who have come forward and said they were hurt in some way by my predecessor’s actions,” said the Old Vic’s new artistic director, Matthew Warchus. “Everyone is entitled to work in an environment free from harassment and intimidation. The Old Vic is now actively engaged in the process of healing and the process of prevention.”

