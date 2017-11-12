Kevin Spacey Might Not Be Fired From ‘House of Cards’ After All

Thanks to Kevin Spacey‘s contract, it might not be as easy as Netflix and Media Rights Capital hoped to keep House of Cards going without the disgraced actor.

Sources told The Blast Saturday that Spacey’s contract does not have a “morality clause” that would lead to his firing or suspension because of off-set actions.

According to the site, Spacey can only be fired or suspended if he is “unavailable” or “incapacitated” and cannot work on the show. Sources said Spacey could be “owed a fortune” if he is officially fired. As of now, he was suspended by Media Rights Capital, which produces the show, while claims of sexual harassment are being investigated.

“While we continue the ongoing investigation into the serious allegations concerning Kevin Spacey‘s behavior on the set of House of Cards, he has been suspended,” MRC told The Blast. “As the producer of the show, creating and maintaining a safe working environment for our cast and crew has always been our top priority.”

Forbes estimates that Spacey earned $12 million in 2016 and will lose up to $6.5 million after Netflix fired him.

Back on Nov. 3, Variety reported that House of Cards producers are considering killing Spacey’s Frank Underwood character. Variety also noted that producers were looking over Spacey’s contract to see if they were under any obligation to include Spacey in the last season of the show.

Spacey was an executive producer on House of Cards, in addition to being its lead star with Robin Wright. He won a Golden Globe for the show in 2015.

“Netflix will not be involved with any further production of House of Cards that includes Kevin Spacey. We will continue to work with MRC during this hiatus time to evaluate our path forward as it relates to the show,” Netflix said on Nov. 3. “We have also decided we will not be moving forward with the release of the film Gore, which was in post-production, starring and produced by Kevin Spacey.”

On Oct. 29, Star Trek: Discovery actor Anthony Rapp told Buzzfeed Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. Since then, dozens of men have accused Spacey of sexual misconduct. CNN also spoke with House of Cards staffers on Nov. 3 that Spacey created a “toxic” work environment and described his behavior as “predatory.”

Spacey apologized to Rapp, but said he did not remember the alleged incident. He is also seeking treatment, according to his representatives.

In addition to being suspended from House of Cards, Ridley Scott is reshooting Spacey’s scenes in All The Money In The World with Christopher Plummer.