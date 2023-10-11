Kevin Spacey Accused of Pressuring Massage Therapist for Sexual Favors

Kevin Spacey has been accused of pressuring a massage therapist for sexual favors. TMZ reports that the massage therapist has filed a lawsuit, claiming that the former House of Cards actor booked multiple sessions with them in 2016, and then repeatedly grew aroused during the massage. They also allege that Spacey offered extra money in exchange for sexual favors.

The massage therapist claims, per legal documents, that Spacey used an app to book the appointments, but made the reservations under a different name. Because of this, the man says that he did not know Spacey was his client until he got into the room. He also says Spacey "insisted upon wearing a ski mask" during the appointments.

According to TMZ, in the lawsuit, the therapist goes on to accuse Spacey of making sexual comments about his body and appearance. He also claims that at one point the actor reached for his hand and placed it on his genitals, following the therapist's repeated refusal of Spacey's advances. After allegedly encountering Spacey on three different occasions, the masseuse says he stopped taking appointments at the New York Edition Hotel, where Spacey had been hiring him.

In his lawsuit, the massage therapist says that his sessions with Spacey left him feeling mental and emotional distress. He claims that he continues to suffer from anxiety, depression, PTSD from the incidents, and also is worried about his livelihood. He is suing Spacey for damages.

The lawsuit comes three months after Spacey had been on trial for alleged sexual assault in the United Kingdom. CBS News reported that Spacey was found not guilty of all nine charges against him stemming from the accusations of four different men. Among the charges Spacey was acquitted of are: sexual assault, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity. While the men who brought the claims against Spacey cannot be named, under U.K. law, they all testified during the trial and described the actor as a "sexual bully." Spacey also testified, after pleading not guilty, and stated that he was broken up about the allegations.

In May 2022, the Crown Prosecution Service announced that the former House of Cards star has been charged with four counts of sexual abuse against three different men. Rosemary Ainslie, the head of the CPS Special Crime Division, issued a statement on the charges, explaining, "The CPS has [authorized] criminal charges against Kevin Spacey...for four counts of sexual assault against three men." Ainslie continued, "He has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. The charges follow a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation."

The statement concluded, "The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr. Spacey are active and that he has the right to a fair trial." According to the BBC, the Met Police received a series of complaints dated between 2005 and 2013. After an investigation, authorities determined there was sufficient evidence to charge the actor.