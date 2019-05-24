Kevin Hunter Blames Wendy Williams for Destroying Relationship With Son

Kevin Hunter is blaming his estranged wife Wendy Williams for ruining the relationship between him and their son Kevin Hunter Jr.

According to a new report, the former Wendy Williams Show producer has accused Wendy of poisoning their son against him by speaking negatively about him.

TMZ reports Kevin Sr. has tried to reach out to his son several times in the past few weeks in an attempt to repair the relationship, but Kevin Jr. has responded with a cold shoulder.

Sources who spoke with the outlet claim father and son were in a good place prior to Williams filing for divorce. After that, Kevin Sr. seemingly believes Williams caused the rift in his relatonship with Kevin Jr.

As previously reported, Williams and Kevin Sr.’s relationship reached a dramatic end after Kevin Sr. welcomed a child with another woman earlier this year.

Sources told the outlet he admitted to the affair, but feels Wendy’s feelings were transferred to his son leading to the recent animosity between them.

The new report comes just a few days after police were called after an incident between the father and son just after midnight Wednesday, when the pair got into an argument at a New Jersey parking lot over Kevin Sr.’s request for spousal support.

The physical altercation reportedly happened after Williams dropped her son off at the family’s New Jersey home to pick up his belongings. During the time the talk show host was away, the pair went to a nearby store and became involved in the fight.

After Kevin Sr. said Williams was “brainwashing” her son, he allegedly put Kevin Jr. in a headlock. In an effort to free himself, he punched his father in the nose.

Authorities confirmed later that Kevin Jr. was arrested for assault but was released shortly after.

“I love my son very much and I will not be pursuing this matter legally. Things are not always how they appear,” Kevin Sr. told the outlet soon after news broke of the incident.

While Williams has not commented publicly on the altercation, the Ask Wendy personality was photographed walking alongside her son Thursday.

Williams filed for divorce from Hunter after more than 30 years of marriage. In the filing, Williams cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. After the divorce filing Williams cuties with Kevin Sr. professionally by removing him as a her manager and executive producer of her talk show.