Kevin Hart's Wife Eniko Parrish Breaks Foot After Having 'Too Much Fun' Over Long Weekend

Kevin Hart's wife, Eniko Parrish, had a little too much fun over the long weekend. On Instagram, Parrish told her fans that she broke her foot recently. But, as she noted on social media, she's still keeping her spirits high regardless of her foot injury.

Parrish first posted a photo of "how it started," which featured her wearing a stunning bathing suit as she posed for a selfie. In the other photo, the "how it's going," she showcased her foot in a medical boot. In her caption, she told her fans that she fractured her fifth metatarsal bone (Parrish did not specify how she injured her foot). The 36-year-old wrote, "Guess it’s safe to say I had WAY too much fun this weekend and ended up fracturing my fifth metatarsal bone! Time for ya girl to sit down for a min, but i wouldn’t be me if i didn’t find the humor in it so here we go!"

Parrish's foot injury comes about three months after she gave birth to her second child with Hart. She and Hart welcomed their first child, son Kenzo, in November 2017. The Night School actor is also a father to two children, Heaven and Hendrix, from a previous relationship. On Sept. 29, Parrish announced that she had given birth to the couple's daughter, Kaori Mai Hart. She wrote that they were, "Thankful, grateful, blessed." She also noted that "a little bit of heaven" had been "sent down to earth…welcome to the world baby girl.. we couldn't love you more."

Hart and Parrish previously announced that they were expanding their family back in March of 2020. She posted a photo of her growing baby bump, which she captioned with, "In the midst of all this we're counting our blessings and couldn't be more grateful!" A couple of months later, on Mother's Day, the couple revealed that they were expecting a baby girl. Parrish wrote on Instagram at the time, "This Mother's Day God has blessed us with another baby girl. This pregnancy felt the exact same I could've sworn we were having another boy. I literally screamed, laughed, and cried when we found out this time around because she & Kenzo are what I've always prayed for."