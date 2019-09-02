Kevin Hart’s Wife Eniko Parrish Breaks Silence on His Condition After Car Crash

Kevin Hart is “in good spirits” after suffering “major” injuries to his back in a rollover crash, according to his wife, Eniko (Parrish) Hart, who was spotted leaving the hospital Monday following the comedian’s “successful” back surgery. As was previously reported, Hart and three others were injured after his 1970 Playmouth Barracuda rolled down an embankment early Sunday morning.

“He’s great. He’s going to be just fine,” Eniko, who has been married to Hart since 2016, told reporters, The Blast reports.

According to Us Weekly, Eniko added that “he’s good. Everybody’s good, thank God…He’s fine. He’s awake.”

According to a police report, Hart was a passenger in the vehicle when it veered off Mulholland Highway and landed in a ditch in the Calabasas neighborhood of Los Angeles just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. The vehicle was driven by Jared Black, with the third passenger being Eniko’s personal trainer Rebbeca Broxterman.

“On 9-1-2019 at approximately 0045 hours, A 1970 Plymouth Barracuda driven by Jared Black turned from southbound Cold Canyon Road to eastbound Mulholland Highway,” a police report for the incident reads. “Black immediately lost control of the vehicle and the Plymouth left the road and rolled over down the northern embankment. Two of the three occupants were trapped in the vehicle. The remaining occupant and owner of the vehicle, Kevin Hart, left the scene to his nearby residence to get medical attention.”

The report added that Black “was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and determined not to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.” Both he and Hart “sustained major back injuries” and were transported to local hospitals, with Hart being taken to Northridge and Black to UCLA Westwood. Broxterman “suffered only complaint of pain.”

Currently, details of Hart’s injuries remain unclear, though sources allege that he did not suffer any injuries to his spinal cord and doctors expect him to make a “full recovery.” On Sunday night, he underwent surgery, which was said to be a success.

“The surgery went smoothly, and he is doing OK. (He’s) feeling as good is to be expected right after surgery,” a source told The Blast, adding that Hart can “walk and move his extremities.” He is expected to remain in the hospital for several more days.

While he is getting plenty of support from his family, who is said to be by his side throughout his hospitalization, he is also receiving plenty of support from his fans and co-stars, who have taken to social media to send the actor well wishes.